The creation of a European health passport, announced at the European summit that ended this Friday, faces enormous political, operational and legal difficulties that threaten to delay or even prevent its implementation. The tourism and air sectors are asking for speed to facilitate economic recovery. But community sources acknowledge that the task ahead is still considerable and that some European Union countries believe the introduction of a vaccination certificate is very premature. In contrast to the slow progress of the public sector, the private initiative has already developed several applications that allow a person to share data on their immunity with a view to accessing a specific venue or a means of transport.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged the governments of the EU to accelerate the work to define a vaccination certificate that contributes to recovering mobility and social life paralyzed by covid-19. Von der Leyen estimates that it would take only three months to develop the necessary platform for the recognition of these certificates at the cross-border level, which would allow it to be launched to save the summer season. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, applauded that the Twenty-seven took a first step towards their creation, which he considered “urgent.” “Finally, an agreement has been reached at a technical and European level on the minimum common data that the certificate for medical use must contain,” he said.

But the project seems still far from reaching the necessary cruising speed to set a start date. Community sources indicate that during the summit many countries supported the creation of a European vaccination certificate, but some, such as France or Luxembourg, expressed strong opposition. The countries that resist argue that the certificate could be discriminatory towards young people, since in vaccination plans they rank last in preference.

Added to the political complication are differences in the design and use of the certificate. National experts and the Commission have already designed a model that fixes the 20 pieces of information that, as a minimum, the document should include. But the next step, the homologation and recognition of this document issued by any country, will require a long process of coordination.

“In a pandemic year we have not even achieved a model for mutual recognition of PCR tests,” laments a diplomatic source. Another community source recalls that “in some countries there is not even a QR code reading system [para lectura del certificado o del test en el teléfono móvil] and they still demand that it be carried on paper ”.

Agreement on uses

The Twenty-seven will also need to agree on the possible uses of the certificate, to know what rights vaccination confers. Von der Leyen is satisfied that at the European level it facilitates mobility as a way to maintain free movement in the internal market and that each State decides in its territory the doors that the certificate opens.

But legal experts warn that this certificate also raises legal problems. “To begin with, the legitimate basis for the decision to introduce a digital passport is not defined or justified,” says Manuela Battaglini, a lawyer specializing in data ethics and privacy. “Taking into account the nature of the situation and the data that governments would collect, they would need legislation that contemplates the purpose of the passport, the intended application, the enforcement mechanisms, the resources …”, adds Battaglini.

But the tourism industry is getting impatient and asks for guarantees to avoid a repeat of last year’s economic disaster this summer. The sector sees in the passport a way to end the mandatory quarantines and set clear criteria on the conditions to fly. The Airlines for Europe association, which includes 16 European groups, celebrates that the Twenty-seven have advanced in the certificate. And although he rejects that the passport is a prerequisite for flying, he does believe that “a set of international standards” is necessary to demonstrate that a person meets the requirements to enter a country. He is also applauded by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). “We welcome that decision,” said a spokeswoman.

The airline industry, however, is suspicious that the EU will meet the deadlines. During the summit, Estonia offered its expertise in the technological field. The country is developing an application for reading the results of immunity tests with the support of companies such as A&T Sport or Radisson Blu Sky Hotel and, in addition, it is helping the World Health Organization in the creation of this certificate.

Many more companies work on these types of applications. IATA itself has created its own, which will be used by the flag airlines of Singapore, Dubai, United Arab Emirates or New Zealand. And also those of the IAG group, including Iberia. The application is prepared for the traveler to enter their PCR or a vaccination certificate, but the latter can only be created by a health authority. And although industry sources take it for granted that for a time those vaccinated should continue to undergo PCR, they ask countries to be prepared for when the storm subsides.