Deputy Chepa called the creation of the CIA channel for recruitment interference in internal affairs

The creation by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of a Telegram channel for recruiting Russians is nothing more than interference in the internal affairs of Russia. This was stated in an interview with Lenta.ru by Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

“For many years we have been hearing alleged Russian interference in the elections, in some other interests of the United States. All this was unsubstantiated, but here is a frank, impudent, cynical attempt to interfere in our internal affairs, an attempt to put pressure on ordinary citizens. They behave unceremoniously and arrogantly. We need to warn that we will behave adequately in relation to the United States, which in every possible way accuse us of anything, of espionage and so on,” Chepa responded.

The CIA created a Telegram channel to recruit Russians on May 13th. On May 16, it posted a video in Russian lasting about two minutes. His characters are civil servants or people who have access to certain documents; videos and posts also contain various instructions. Those who have access to information “about the economy or the top leadership of the Russian Federation” are offered to cooperate with the CIA.

CIA staff confirmed the channel’s authenticity in a CNN interview. An official involved in the launch said the agency hopes to use messages and videos on Telegram and social media to get the information the United States needs.