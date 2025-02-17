The creation of companies increased 9.6% in the year 2024, until 119,467 companies, compared to 100,197 companies constituted in 2023, according to the data of the Mercantile Yearbook of the College of Registrars. The figure reached last year allows the barrier of the 100,000 operations for the fourth consecutive year, while it is The highest data of the last ten yearswhich consolidates the recovery after the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, when there were hardly any 80,134 societies. However, these figures are still far from the historical maximum achieved in 2006, with around 150,000 Constitutions.

As for the sector composition of the new companies, the report highlights that the trend in 2024 remained stable compared to previous periods. In this way, 42.4% of the new constitutions are distributed between trade and other services (non -financial, real estate or communications), while the hospitality represents 11.1%.

On his side, Real estate construction and services concentrate 25.4%equivalent to one in four new created commercial societies. Also, evolution in the last year shows a Growth in financial and insurance activities, with an increase of 11.5%, in transport and storage (7.4%) and real estate activities (5.2%). On the contrary, The industry (-16.6%), agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing (-7.9%) and trade (-5%) recorded the greatest falls.

By corporate form, in 2024 the Limited societies (SL) They maintain their absolute predominance, reaching 98.6% of the total, while Corporations (SA) maintain 0.4% of the total constitutions, a percentage similar to the previous year.

As for specific corporate typologies, the behavior of the transnational businesses, since, during the past year, a total of 165 Branch of foreign societies constituted in Spain, a figure slightly lower than the 177 registered in 2023.

On the other hand, the document has also analyzed the Evolution of business extinctionsconcluding that these 0.7% fell against 2023registering 32,788 operations, which is home with which the proportion of extinctions on Constitutions has also decreased compared to the previous year, reaching 27.5% compared to 30.3% registered in 2023.

Finally, regarding Social headquarters Among Autonomous Communities, in 2024 it is interesting to observe the net balances of variation (entrances and exits), taking into account the inscriptions confirmed in the destination register. In the positive part, Madrid presents a balance in favor of 206 societies, followed by the Valencian Community with 167, Andalusia with 42 and Balearic Islands with 40. In the opposite pole, Catalonia presents a negative balance of 351 societies, followed by Navarra with 80 and Castilla y León with 38.