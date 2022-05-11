EP Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 7:01 p.m.



The creation of companies in the Region of Murcia fell by 15% in April compared to the same month of 2021, to 221, according to the ‘Study on Business Demography’, prepared by Informa D&B, from which it appears that, in the first quarter of the year, the rate has decreased by 11.72%, going from 1,007 to 889 in 2022.

Thus, the Region of Murcia was the third autonomous community that registered a greater decrease in the accumulated figure for the year, after the data experienced in Cantabria (-24.47%) and Navarra (-12.38%), while the national average showed an increase of 1.34%.

Of the 889 companies incorporated in the Region, 208 were in the field of commerce; 191 of real estate activities and construction; 107 business services; 71 hospitality; 64 from industry; 53 from agriculture; 40 transport and financial intermediation; 16 health and education, and 15 energy.

For its part, the capital invested in the Community was 11.4 million euros, 76.31% more than in the same previous one, when it was 6.5 million. However, during the first four months of the year it fell by 64.05%, going from 89.7 million invested between January and April 2021, to 32.2 in the same period of 2022.

In Spain, during the first four months of the year, 36,799 companies were incorporated, 1% more than in the same period in 2021.

The 8,672 creations recorded in April represent a decrease of 7% in year-on-year terms and 23% compared to the previous month, in which the highest number of constitutions since February 2008 was reached.

The capital invested so far this year fell by 6%, to just over 1,900 million euros, 265 in April, when the fall was 23%. The three companies established with the highest investment during this last month are located in Malaga, Cadiz and Valencia.

The constitution of companies increased in six sectors of activity in the first four months: construction and real estate activities, 10%; hospitality, 25%; business services, 3%; administration, 50%; health, 3%, and other services, 25%. Hospitality is the sector that grew the most in absolute values, adding 762, followed by construction and real estate activities, which added 741.

The ones that grow the most



Madrid, Catalonia and Andalusia were the autonomies where more companies were born both in the first quarter and in April, with 8,371, 7,035 and 6,363 in the accumulated and 2,064, 1,708 and 1,479 in the month each. Between the three they represented 59% of the total.

The Balearic Islands was the community that added the most in absolute value during the first quarter, 250, surpassing the 241 added by Catalonia. Madrid was the one that cut the most in April, 343, followed by Andalusia, which lost 237, and Castilla y León, which subtracted 116.