The mobilization of more than 200,000 million to avoid the economic catastrophe prevented the massive closures of Spanish companies, but the crisis caused by the pandemic stopped the start of new projects. In 2020, 79,171 companies were created in Spain, 13.1% less than the previous year and the lowest number since 2009, according to data published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). On the other hand, last year 20,259 companies were dissolved, the lowest number since 2011, ending four years of continuous growth.

The 2020 history shows a very complicated end of the year for the Spanish business fabric. In the third quarter, the number of companies created monthly stabilized (around 7,500), while company closings soared. Between October and December, the number of companies created monthly barely increased by 3.75%, but dissolutions did so by 90%.

In the month of December alone, the number of dissolved companies grew by 10.4% year-on-year with the closure of 3,003 companies, which represents an average of 97 each day and the highest figure in a month of December since the series began in nineteen ninety five.

Last year was the second consecutive year in which the incorporation of companies in Spain fell, although the decline in 2020 was much higher than that recorded in 2019 (-1.2%). For the constitution of the 79,151 companies created in 2020, almost 4,911 million euros were subscribed, which is 11.7% less than in 2019, while the average capital subscribed, which stood at 62,045 euros, advanced 4.8 % in the year.

The largest movements of companies were concentrated in the commerce, real estate, financial and insurance sectors, and construction, where both the creation of companies and closings soared. Industry was the worst hit sector, where company dissolutions grew by 14.4% compared to 2019, while openings only increased by 8.4%. Also construction, where closings also grew more than the creation of companies, 15.5% compared to 12.6%. For its part, in the hospitality industry, despite being the sector that suffered the most unemployment last year, by far, the opening of bars, hotels and restaurants increased by 9.1%, while dissolutions did it by 5, 9%.

The communities with the highest creation of mercantile companies in the year 2020 as a whole were Madrid (17,964), Catalonia (15,020) and Andalusia (13,646), and those that created the least were La Rioja (351), Cantabria (592) and Navarra (633 ). The autonomous regions with the highest number of dissolutions were Madrid (6,715), Andalusia (3,032) and the Valencian Community (1,592), and those that registered the least were Navarra (72), La Rioja (132) and Murcia (204).