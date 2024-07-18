Political scientist Chikhachev: von der Leyen does not want to replace NATO with an EU defense union

The words of the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen about the need for a “European defense union” do not mean the creation of a new military organization to replace NATO. This was stated in an interview with Lenta.ru by Alexey Chikhachev, senior lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University and an expert at the Valdai Club.

This formulation of a defense union, of course, does not hide some new organization. It is simply a desire to draw attention to the new quality of the European Union, to its increased military-political integration, which was already actively developing Alexey ChikhachevSenior Lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University and an expert at the Valdai Club

The expert added that von der Leyen’s emphasis on developing a unified European defense is a natural continuation of her first term as head of the European Commission, when she announced the community’s “geopolitical turn.” Therefore, it is important to her that defense initiatives take place “strictly within the institutional framework of the EU” and that no parallel formats emerge.

Photo: Christian Hartmann / Reuters

EU wants to become NATO’s second pillar

Chikhachev stressed that the plans of European politicians to strengthen defense do not contradict NATO membership and the course toward an alliance with the United States. On the contrary, they seek to complement American influence as a “more useful ally for Washington,” creating a “second pillar for the North Atlantic Alliance.”

European systemic politicians understand perfectly well that any break with transatlanticism will be fraught with serious consequences for them. They really do not want to be left alone with the big and scary world. The tradition of independent geopolitical thinking has been largely lost by Europeans Alexey ChikhachevSenior Lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University and an expert at the Valdai Club

The political scientist drew attention to the fact that such a policy of the European Commission is also connected with the possible return of Donald Trump to the post of the US President as a result of the elections this year. Despite mutual criticism, the desire of the former American leader to increase defense spending and the priorities of European bureaucrats do not contradict each other.

Brussels has no fundamental contradiction with Trump. The bottom line is that everyone is calling for increasing defense spending and developing defense projects, complementing American influence. Alexey ChikhachevSenior Lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University and an expert at the Valdai Club

Related materials:

European initiatives rarely lead to major changes

Chikhachev also recalled that joint initiatives within the European Union rarely lead to concrete actions and remain declarations.

The European Union is a slow-moving bureaucratic structure that moves forward slowly, gradually acquiring initiatives and formats with large budgets. Over time, something of this may work out, but it is still a very long process. Alexey ChikhachevSenior Lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University and an expert at the Valdai Club

Photo: Franciszek Mazur / Agencja Gazeta / Reuters

As an example, the expert recalled the story of the adoption of the EU’s “strategic compass” in 2022, which was considered the first concept of foreign policy at the level of the entire association. “But, apart from the Brussels bureaucrats themselves, no one remembered this document. Documents at the national level and NATO’s strategic concepts are much more important,” the political scientist summed up.

The EU’s first defence concept, which was adopted in 2022 as a response to the escalating conflict in Ukraine, Compass is an action plan to create a unified EU security system until 2030. Among the key measures, it includes: the creation of a rapid deployment force of up to five thousand fighters, regular exercises on land and at sea, the expansion of the European Peace Fund, through which assistance is provided in military equipment to the countries of the community, as well as investments in the military-industrial complex.

European Commission chief promises to turn EU into defense bloc

Von der Leyen has previously promised to transform the EU into a defense bloc. In particular, she expressed her intention to create a European Defense Fund by investing “in advanced defense technologies in the maritime, land, air, space and cyber domains” and emphasized plans to work in coordination with NATO.

The politician also promised to create the position of European Commissioner for Defense, who will coordinate work to strengthen defense capability at the community level.

On 18 July, von der Leyen was re-elected as President of the European Commission for another five years.