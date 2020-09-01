A number of Russian companies will be able to take advantage of the tax relief when transferring dividends to their shareholders in Cyprus. This follows from the new agreement on the avoidance of double taxation (DTT) with the republic (Izvestia has it) … In particular, QIWI, Global Ports, Global Trans, Rusagro, Tinkoff and HeadHunter can theoretically apply for a rate of no more than 5% – depending on the interpretation of the Ministry of Finance and the tax authorities of individual paragraphs of the document. Exceptions are provided for organizations that entered a particular exchange through the Cypriot jurisdiction, all others must pay 15%. If the Russian Federation concludes agreements with other popular tax havens similar to the agreement with the republic, then, for example, Yandex, Okay, Evraz and the X5 group (Pyaterochka network) will be able to receive the privilege, experts say.

Public mass

The Ministry of Finance announced a new double taxation agreement with Cyprus on August 10. Its approval by both countries was preceded by difficult negotiations : A week earlier, the ministry announced plans to break existing agreements, since the republic rejected the Russian proposal. As a result, a compromise was reached. The Ministry of Finance disclosed the details of the new DTT only in general terms: the withholding tax rate will increase to 15% from 2021, but certain concessions remain for bank and bond loans, as well as direct investments.

Izvestia studied the details of the new version of the agreement with Cyprus. Under the agreement, payers who meet the following conditions will be able to apply for benefits:

A Cyprus resident owns at least 15% of a Russian company for at least one year, and at the same time is a public company, whose shares are listed on the exchange, with 15% of them in free float. In this case, a shareholder of a business in the Russian Federation will pay no more than 5% to the budget for both dividends and interest on debt.

The recipients of the money are governments, central banks, insurance institutions or pension funds. For them, the dividend rate is set at a level not exceeding 5%. The tax on interest on loans is paid only in the country where the funds are transferred, that is, if the money is transferred from the Russian Federation to Cyprus, the Russian budget will receive nothing.

If interest on loans is paid to banks or on corporate or government bonds (provided that the securities are quoted on the stock exchange), the tax is transferred exclusively in the jurisdiction where the recipient of the financial flows is registered.

Help “Izvestia” On March 25, Vladimir Putin, in his address to citizens, announced an increase in the tax rate on the withdrawal of dividends abroad to 15%. Formally, it is now set at this level. However, thanks to agreements on the avoidance of double taxation (concluded by the Russian Federation with about 100 countries), business can optimize the level of payments up to 5%, and in some cases up to 0%. In 2018, more than 1.4 trillion rubles were withdrawn to the republic, and in 2019 – more than 1.9 trillion – such estimates were previously cited by the Ministry of Finance.

Who is in the black

The most interesting detail in the new DTT is tax relief for public companies, noted Mikhail Filinov, PwC partner … Organizations that entered the stock exchange through a Cypriot legal entity will be able to apply for the privilege: in other words, the republic must be the country of the issuer of shares, he explained. Such organizations among businesses with Russian roots include QIWI, the largest operator of port container terminals, Global Ports, the Global Trans logistics group (in Russia it operates under the brand name New Forwarding Company), Tinkoff, Rusagro, a manufacturer of oil and gas equipment HMS Group, developers AFI Development and MirLand, follows from the PwC survey of IPOs of Russian companies for 2005–2014.

Since then, however, few organizations from the Russian Federation have entered the stock exchange. Through Cyprus – only HeadHunter to the American NASDAQ in 2019.

Izvestia contacted these organizations with a request to comment on how essential the benefits provided were for their business.

It is impossible to say which of them will actually be able to receive the privilege, at least until the Ministry of Finance clarifies certain terms of the new DTT : for example, will listing on any stock exchange in the world be a sufficient condition for the company’s recognition as public, or what will be considered free float shares, says Mikhail Filinov.

Companies that entered the stock exchange through Cyprus will collect the cream, added Alexander Tokarev, Director of Tax and Legal Consulting at KPMG in Russia and the CIS … After all, dividends distributed by a resident of the republic to shareholders are not taxed, the specialist recalled.

If the recipient of dividends and interest is not a public Cypriot company, then the tax on these flows is paid at full rate, said Andrei Gusev, managing partner of Borenius Russia.

According to open data, residents of the republic, registered in a closed form, are shareholders of such groups as, for example, Severstal, Nornickel, SUEK, Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK), Metalloinvest, Evraz, Novatek, Novolipetsk metallurgical plant (NLMK), Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC) and many others.

Pension funds and insurance organizations, apparently, do not belong to the category of companies that use Cyprus for optimization in dealing with Russian business, said Alexander Tokarev.

Indeed, the list of institutional Cypriot investors in the Russian economy is currently not so wide, agreed EY partner Marina Belyakova. But the benefits to public companies and on quoted Russian bonds will definitely interest business she thinks. However, you need to understand: if it is found that the conditions for receiving relief are formed “artificially” – for example, the holders of the quoted shares are actually related parties – the right to a reduced rate will most likely be challenged, Marina Belyakova summed up.

The agreement with Cyprus should become a standard one in a series of re-signing agreements with other jurisdictions popular with Russian business. At the moment, negotiations are also underway with Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands … As the Ministry of Finance previously reported, they were offered the same conditions as Cyprus. If DTTs with these countries are concluded according to the same principles, then such companies as, for example, Yandex, X5 group (both groups are registered in the Netherlands, the O’Key hypermarket chain, Evraz (registered in Luxembourg).