Drivers using Khalifa bin Zayed Road (Al Siji), in the south of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, reported that the two-lane road poses a safety hazard to its users, due to some drivers driving their vehicles at crazy speeds, the passage of heavy trucks, and the lack of additional lanes.

Since the beginning of this year, the road has recorded one death and eight different injuries.

In detail, drivers said that the “Siji” road needs maintenance, expansion, speed control, and the placement of a separating barrier between the two lanes, to reduce dangerous violations committed by many of its users.

They explained that they go to the road daily to move from the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah in the south to the other emirates, and that they face danger because the passage of heavy trucks on the road obscures the view of the vehicles driving behind them, in addition to overtaking road truck drivers illegally, and stopping on the shoulder of the road without placing any Caution signs, and entering the road without making sure it is clear of vehicles.

They added that “the road becomes more dangerous at night, due to the presence of stray animals on both sides of it, and some drivers driving their vehicles without lights.”

And they continued that there are drivers who commit serious traffic violations, including sudden overtaking of other vehicles, stopping or slowing down before reaching the field of radar devices, after driving their vehicles at high speeds, and turning around on the road without using side lights, in addition to the practice of “drifting” by young drivers in days Weekends.

They pointed out that “some drivers cling to the vehicles ahead of their vehicles, trying to pressure them to force them to open the way for them, despite the presence of vehicles and trucks in the opposite lane, which leads to traffic confusion on the road.”

And they added that “the slow driving of some drivers causes unjustified congestion.”

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed to «Emirates Today» the development of a comprehensive plan to secure traffic on Khalifa bin Zayed Street (Al-Siji), which began by intensifying field inspection campaigns on the road, and intensifying traffic awareness lectures for all groups of society.

It also confirmed, in its response to the complaints received by the newspaper, the launch of several traffic awareness campaigns through social media, monitoring traffic and traffic, through the presence of traffic patrols on the road, traffic management by making diversions, carrying out maintenance work, and distributing police and civil patrols. Security to monitor traffic and monitor dangerous violations.

It added that it had identified the “hot spots” that recorded the largest number of accidents and violations on the “Siji” road, and had developed strategic plans to reduce them, in addition to installing barriers and fences on both sides of the road to prevent the passage of stray animals.

It stated that it had installed a number of fixed and mobile radars to control the road, and to monitor drivers who did not comply with traffic laws, according to traffic statistical reports, and after identifying hot spots and areas witnessing accidents and traffic violations as a result of high speeds.

She said that the central operations room is ready to receive calls and reports from the public, and to respond immediately to any emergency, adding that the speeds specified for trucks on the “Siji” road vary according to traffic safety requirements, calling on drivers to adhere to legal speeds, take caution, and adhere to load limits. permitted on the surface of the vehicle, adhering to traffic and traffic laws, standing in the designated places, not obstructing traffic and traffic, avoiding wrong or random parking on the side of the road, taking caution, especially during the period of weather fluctuations, adhering to traffic laws and regulations, and not talking on the phone while driving , fastening seat belts, and continuous maintenance of the vehicle’s tires, brakes, and lights.

She explained that she had monitored repeated violations on the “Siji” road since the beginning of this year, according to the report issued by the Traffic Statistics Branch, which consisted of exceeding the legal speed limits, not leaving a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, invalid vehicle tires, not adhering to the mandatory lane, and not Vehicle lighting validity.