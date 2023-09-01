The crazy plan of Alessandro Impagnatiello, since he started administering poison to Giulia and the suspicion of the investigators

The agents are doing a very special job to accurately reconstruct the crime of Giulia Tramontano, committed by her boyfriend Alexander Impagnetiello. The latter has been under arrest since the evening he decided to confess and have the body found.

The 30-year-old, who worked as a barman in a well-known place in Milan, had implemented his floor since the beginning of December, when the girl had decided to carry on with the pregnancy.

In that period also the colleague-friend had discovered of expect a baby. But she, perhaps because she had understood what the boy was like and because she was too young, decided to abort and then to terminate the pregnancy.

Impagnetiello in those months, had started to administer the poison to Julia. However, she just couldn’t understand why that dot in her partner’s belly, she kept on growinstead of losing your life.

The 29-year-old when she began to understand who the partner was and started having gods suspectshe confessed to his sister that he wanted abort. For her, however, the expected terms by law to terminate a pregnancy.

Alessandro during the confession, made believe that his was a crime of impetuosity, who hadn’t planned anything. From the coroner’s report on the autopsy, the truth that emerged was another: he was trying to put an end to the lives of Giulia and Thiago, for months now.

The new suspect of the investigators on Alessandro Impagnetiello

The night he committed the crime and had cleaned up whole house, he went outside the colleague’s apartment. She never let him in, but investigators speculate that she intended to end his life too.

Since the day of the confession, Alessandro Impagnatiello has not said anything, not even to give Giulia the truth it deserves. For this a second interview with him is scheduled for September.

Now of course it will be just him to deny oa confirm the version of the investigators. Given the evidence collected in recent months, the Judge could also contest the aggravating factors of cruelty and premeditation.