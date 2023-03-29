Gabriel Veiga, better known in Spain as ‘Gabri’, is the most important emerging talent in LaLiga this season. The 20-year-old, who by the way is already a Spanish national team, has made an appearance with 9 goals and a good number of assists wearing the Celta de Vigo shirt. His nature inside the field allows him to play as a natural ’10’, as a winger or even as an inside player, generating the field from midfield forward.
His departure from the Vigo team this summer will be inevitable. The player has a sale clause of only 40 million euros. A very low figure for the values that are handled today in the market. Real Madrid loves him, but the Celta team affirms that his most real options are within the Premier League, one of them Manchester City, who would offer Gabri a star salary if he was to be added to the squad.
Sources confirm that the club has put a formal 5-year offer on Gabri’s table in exchange for 12 million euros per season. This being one of the best contracts internally at the club, only below what Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne perceive. The club thinks that 40 million euros for his transfer is a bargain and the reality is that Pep considers that the youth is a footballer of all the cut that he seeks for the club’s style of play.
