New York, as we know, is a city of cities where for three years there has been a common denominator, wherever you go: the smell of marijuana. Jazz plays at the Village Vanguard in the same way that trap hits hard, and everything can be heard through the speakers of the immense Arthur Ashe, a stage, like the city itself, of the truly unpredictable. Anything can happen at night in Manhattan, as well as in Queens, crossing the river to the east; an unparalleled nocturnality, according to Novak Djokovic, the man who in the next few days will attempt the umpteenth feat, because we have to go back to 2008, then the great Roger Federer, to find the last tennis player who managed to retain the title in the most open tournament of the season. Joining the challenge is young Coco Gauff, the last champion, who, if she wins again, would repeat the defence exercised by her compatriot Serena Williams a decade ago, from 2013 to 2014.

The 20-year-old American, who has been in a slump in recent times, is once again drawing on criticism: “I still use those who doubt me as motivation.” And in front of her, a highly unpredictable landscape, because not even the iron-clad consistency of the Polish Iga Swiatek seems a guarantee in a tournament that could have been taken over by Naomi Osaka, today far from the player who triumphed twice in Flushing Meadows (2018 and 2020) and who, had she not received an invitation, would not have been on this year’s list. “I have always found it difficult to deal with pressure,” says the Japanese. And the history confirms it. From Serena’s imperial three-year period, 2012 to 2014, there have been alternatives and winners of all profiles, some of them surely unthinkable; from Penetta to Stephens, passing through Andreescu or the British Emma Raducanu, who was aiming for a star and has actually been crashing.

“Sometimes, I feel very old at 21,” says the Englishwoman, while she is criticized in her country for referring to the recently retired Andy Murray as a thing of the past. The United Kingdom and its myths are an untouchable matter. The young woman was referring to the fact that in tennis everything happens very quickly because this sport is relentless, no matter what your name is. Twelve years ago, the Scot triumphed in New York, and since then the tournament has offered a chance to the aspirants that has been denied in Melbourne, Paris or London. Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have been there, of course, but fatigue and injuries left some loose ends and the list of winners included the names of Marin Cilic, Stanislas Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem or Daniil Medvedev; before, 2009, that of Juan Martín del Potro, and in 2022 also that of Carlos Alcaraz, who loves the New York stage and fits like a glove in the frame: he plays, show and debauchery guaranteed.

“I try to be aggressive at all times,” says the Murcia native, who will make his debut on Tuesday (against Li Tu) and arrives at the event with only one preparatory match under his belt, the one in Cincinnati. He is as optimistic as ever. “It doesn’t affect me. I look back and see what happened at Roland Garros, after not being able to play much on clay, and then at Wimbledon,” he recalls. Meanwhile, history says that after having won the grand slams on clay this year, he can join the six illustrious players who managed to lift three majors in the same season: Rod Laver (full in 1969), Jimmy Connors (1974), Mats Wilander (1988), Federer (2004, 2006 and 2007), Nadal (2010) and the veteran Nole (2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023). The Serbian is still in full swing, pacing himself these days on the physical level because at this stage of the calendar the muscles and joints are crying out for a truce. He is taking his time, waiting to be able to make another push and get the longed-for 25. If he achieves it, he would definitively distance himself from the Australian Margaret Court.

Gauff signs autographs for fans at the New York Central Stadium. Mike Lawrence/USTA (Mike Lawrence/USTA)

“After winning gold in Paris, people asked me: ‘Now that you’ve won everything, what else can you do? I still feel the drive, I still have the competitive spirit. I still want to make history and enjoy the circuit. I hope to inspire many young people to watch tennis, to play it. These are some of the reasons why I keep going,” says the Belgrade native, who will be cited next morning (3.00, Movistar+) with Moldovan Radu Albot (138th in the world). “The Grand Slams are the pillars of our sport, the most important events, so if you don’t get inspired playing here, it’s difficult to get inspired anywhere else,” he continues, while highlighting the exceptional nature of the Arthur Ashe, where players play ball among nachos, beers, hot dogs, kisses from the crowd. kiss camthe sound of trains, a constant noise in the stands and celebrities in the VIP boxes surrounding the action. A completely Made in USA.

“The US Open is the tournament with the largest tennis court in the world [23.771 espectadores] “And the night sessions are very well known, the most well-known in our sport. On Monday I play my first match at night, so I can’t wait to be under the lights. The noise and energy of this court is unlike anything else. I’m looking forward to it,” anticipates the Balkan, who despite having lifted the trophy four times, is well aware of the countless obstacles that the last major of the season poses. He has lost six finals, those of 2007 (against Federer), 2010 (Nadal), 2012 (Murray), 2013 (Nadal), 2016 (Wawrinka) and 2021 (Medvedev). Djokovic knows well that in New York things usually happen differently, and that between the humidity, the partying and the crushing verticality of the stadium, the last editions have brought unthinkable twists.

EIGHT SPANIARDS IN THE OPENING On the opening day, fans will be able to enjoy Djokovic’s tennis and will have to wait until Tuesday to check on Alcaraz’s condition, as well as to find out how Jannik Sinner will react after the commotion generated by his double positive test in Indian Wells. In the Spanish competition, Paula Badosa leads the long list of Spanish debutants. The Catalan, who is making clear progress, will compete against Viktoria Golubic (73rd) at 8:00 p.m., and Davidovich (Hijikata), Carreño (Cazaux), Ramos (Berrettini), Bautista (Nardi), Carballés (Choinski) and Pedro Martínez (Kasnikowski) will also be parading. Another attraction will be the participation of Marina Bassols, who will play her first match in a Grand Slam; she faces a tough challenge: the Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

