In just one month of his second presidency, Donald Trump has become the most unleashed and radical version of himself, the leader that his most faithful followers always longed for and, at the same time, the worst nightmare of his adversaries. He has broken … Records with 104 executive orders, has fired thousands of officials, has dismantled federal agencies and has dynamited the fragile balance of the international consensus in commerce, safety and multilateral cooperation.

At 78, Trump has initiated an internal transformation and a reorganization of the global leadership of the United States that, if triumphs and the courts allow it, will rewrite the rules of power in Washington, will redefine the relationship with its international allies and consolidate a presidency with more influence than ever about bureaucracy, economy and global politics.

Trump not only seeks to govern, but to refound the system, challenging each institutional limit that is brought on his way. Without Democratic opposition, because his party controls the entire Capitol, only the courts remain as the last impediment, the great test of his true presidential power. The president himself has declared that many of these measures will end up in the courts, and perhaps the Supreme Court, of conservative majority, is the one to decide where their limits are.

Unprecedented decrees

During this first month at the White House, Trump has ruled with a decree: Executive orders, proclamations and memoranda. He has signed them in all possible scenarios: in a rally, aboard his plane, in his Florida mansion and in multiple units of the White House. Of these, 33 orders have been aimed at the reorganization of the federal government, 15 have affected the economy and 9 have addressed immigration.

In the field of national security, Trump has issued 8 orders, while in foreign policy and energy it has promoted 7 measures in each sector. In education, he has signed 5 orders and in health, 4.

Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office



Among the most prominent are the National Emergency Declaration on the Southern Border

Among other measures, refugee restrictions have restricted and has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court. It has also eliminated programs of diversity, equity and inclusion in federal agencies.

Trump redefines foreign policy

Trump has turned back to traditional alliances and has opted for a diplomacy of force. He has cooled relations with the European Union, has again pressed NATO for defense spending and announced the withdrawal of the United States of key international organizations such as the World Health Organization or the UN Human Rights Council, claiming that Washington will not finance institutions that, according to him, “do not defend the interests of Americans.”

Netanyahu and Trump talk to journalists in the Oval Office



His first guest at the White House was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamín Netanyahu, before whom Trump formulated the unusual plan that the United States took control of the Gaza Strip after the forced displacement of the Palestinians. Then he received Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ihiba, and India, Narendra Modi.

His most important conversation, however, took place on January 29 and was on the phone, for 90 minutes, with the Russian Vladimir Putin. From that contact the peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia emerged in which Trump marginalized the Ukrainians, before accusing Volodimir Zelenski of being a dictator and having caused the Russian invasion.

Tariff war

On February 1, 2025, Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada. However, after negotiations, these tariffs were postponed until March 4 to allow more conversations on immigration control and fight against drug trafficking.

Subsequently, on February 10, the Trump administration reinstated a 25% tariff over all steel imports and increased aluminum tariffs from 10% to 25%, affecting all countries, including Canada and Mexico. These measures will enter into force on March 12, 2025.

The main commercial advisor Peter Navarro speaks with Trump in the Oval Office



In relation to the European Union, on February 13, 2025, Trump signed an executive order to implement “reciprocal tariffs.” This policy seeks to match the taxes that other countries impose on US products, even considering taxes such as European VAT as if they were tariffs. For example, if a European country applies a VAT of 21% to imported products, the United States would impose an equivalent 21% tariff to imports from that country.

In addition, Trump has threatened to impose 25% or more tariff

Elon Musk and bureaucratic purge

Washington, Federal Capital, has felt like few other places the impact of Trump’s return. This is a city dominated by officials. The layoffs are taking hundreds, if not thousands, every day. And that is responsible for Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has assumed an unprecedented role in Trump’s government. It is not his vice president, or his chief of cabinet, not even a member of his Council of Ministers, but the person in charge of the so -called Government Efficiency Department (Doge), a position without salary. His task has been to declare war on bureaucracy.

Since the establishment of that department, Musk has implemented drastic measures that have caused the dismissal of thousands of federal employees and the closure of complete agencies. One of the most prominent cases is the dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Musk listens to Trump Talk in the Oval Office



After an executive order that froze almost all foreign aid, more than 1,000 employees and contractors of USAID were fired or suspended. The agency’s official website was deactivated, and the staff was expelled from the headquarters in Washington.

Musk described Usaid as a “criminal organization” and said he fostered corruption and diversion of funds, thus justifying his closure.

In addition to Usaid, other agencies and departments have been subject to significant cuts under the direction of Doge. More than 1,100 federal contracts have been canceled, with a declared savings of 8,500 million dollars. However, this figure represents only a minimum fraction of the annual expense in federal hiring, and the lack of details has generated skepticism among the Democrats about the veracity of the savings reported.

The most striking thing is that now, Musk and Trump are preparing to make cuts in the Pentagon, which concentrates the highest public spending in the United States. Savings of at least 8%are expected, in what could be the greatest restructuring of military spending in decades. The White House has made it clear that the objective is to “optimize resources”, but sectors within the Defense Department itself warn that these cuts could weaken the operational capacity of the army in a moment of growing international tensions.

Migratory closure

In its first month of mandate, Trump has executed a radical turn in the immigration policy of the United States, accelerating the arrests of undocumented and deportation of thousands of immigrants. Reza and arrests have increased significantly, while administration explores more aggressive measures to reduce irregular migration.

Although Trump had promised that arrests would focus on individuals with criminal records, official data reveal that more than 41% of those arrested in the first two weeks of February had no sentences or pending positions. In total, since its inauguration, more than 41,000 arrests have been registered.

Illegal immigrants are deported in a military plane



The operation has included 44 repatriation flights in the first two weeks of the Trump government, eight of them operated by the Army. The White House has insisted that these deportations are part of a “national security plan” aimed at reducing the presence of immigrants without documents in the country.

In an unexpected movement, Trump sent his special advisor, Ric Grenell, to meet with Nicolás Maduro in Caracas to negotiate the acceptance of repatriation flights of Venezuelan citizens. As a result, thousands of Venezuelans have lost the temporary protection status (TPS) that allowed them to reside and work legally in the United States for humanitarian reasons.

In addition, the Administration has begun to move to immigrants arrested to the Naval Base of Guantanamo, where up to 30,000 beds is planned. At the same time, countries such as Costa Rica and El Salvador have reached agreements with Washington to receive immigrants in detention centers financed by the United States.

According to the Border Policy Coordinator, Tom Homan, the number of arrests of undocumented people who have entered from Mexico has dropped from a peak of 11,000 daily with Biden to about 220.