The life of John McAfee has many chapters. The last one ended this Wednesday, in the Barcelona prison cell in which he took his life after the Spanish justice approved his extradition to the United States for a case of tax evasion.

In a few years, the tycoon went from being a pioneer in Silicon Valley and creating one of the first antivirus in history to leave everything to immerse yourself in crazy life, with some movie seasonings.

Born on a US military base in the UK The son of an American father and a British mother, McAfee grew up in the United States, although he always maintained dual citizenship.

After having briefly worked for NASA in the late 1960s, the computer scientist went through several companies, mostly related to information technology, until founding his own antivirus company, McAfee Associates, in 1987.

He died this Wednesday at the age of 75. (Photo: AP)

Although it decided to walk away and sell its shares in 1994, the company continued to market the software successfully, was acquired by Intel in 2011 and since then it is part of the microchip manufacturer’s security division.

McAfee, for his part, took advantage of the decades that followed to invest his fortune in interests that ranged from smartphone apps to cryptocurrencies, yoga, and herbal antibiotics.

In 2010, when he decided to settle in the Caribbean paradise of Belize, his life entered a crazy spiral of drugs, guns, prostitution and trouble with the law.

Trouble with the law



The tycoon was shown with weapons on social networks.

The tycoon was embroiled in his first major controversy two years later, when his neighbor was found mysteriously shot to the head, in a case that is still unsolved and for which it was investigated.

At that time, McAfee on the run until he was finally arrested in Guatemala and transferred to jail. In those days, the Police discovered that he lived with a 17-year-old girl and had weapons in his house.

Never found guilty of the crime, McAfee left Belize and was arrested again in the United States in 2015 for driving under the influence of drugs.

Another of his eccentricities occurred in 2016, when decided to stand in the US presidential elections with the Libertarian Party, whose program includes the right to own weapons for self-defense, the abolition of laws that punish prostitution and the possession and sale of drugs for personal use.



He spent the last decade partying on yachts.

In 2019 he left his country again and that same year he was arrested in a port in the Dominican Republic with several weapons on board his yacht.

He was in a relationship with several prostitutes and it was common to see him on social networks drinking alcohol, surrounded by weapons and drugs, a vice that he never hid.

In recent years he had become a cryptocurrency guru: The faith he placed in bitcoin led McAfee to make an unusual and extravagant bet three years ago: He said he was going to eat his own penis live on television if the digital currency did not reach a million dollars by the end of 2020.

He did not comply.

Finally, in October 2020, He was detained at Barcelona airport while trying to escape to Turkey following the publication by a US attorney of an accusation against him for having failed to declare millions of dollars of income from the promotion of cryptocurrencies, consulting services, conferences and rights sold for a documentary about his life.

The suicide of John McAfee

McAfee was found dead this Wednesday in his cell in a Barcelona jail, apparently by suicide by hanging, hours after the Justice approved the extradition to his country of origin for the case of tax evasion.

McAfee from 75 years, was in his cell in Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires. The penitentiaries who found him intervened with the prison medical services to practice him resuscitation maneuvers, but could not save his life.

