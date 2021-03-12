Hugo a time not so distant in which the European competitions per season were three. The Champions Cup (today the Champions League), the Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Cup (between the latter two from the 99/00 campaign) started the Europa League, a kind of fusion of a new way.

But now another story dawns that UEFA uses as a space for representation and power, of course. The Conference League is coming, the field of all corners of Europe.

And what is it about?

Has some antecedent. In essence, it is a new competition set up by UEFA in 2018, firstly under the name Europa League 2 but finally under the name Conference league.

It will have a rank of third European competition (similar to the old Recopa, but with many more participants). The idea, according to the Swiss headquarters of the elite clubs, the idea is “give more space to certain peripheral leagues”.

Aleksander Ceferin, Chairman of the body: “The new UEFA club competition makes UEFA club competitions be more inclusive than ever. There will be more games for more clubs, with more federations represented in the group stage. “

Who will participate?

In the new competition there will be 184 teams throughout the campaign, including at least one from each of the 55 UEFA member associations and 46 from the Champions League and the Europa League.

The games will be played on Thursdays alongside those of the Europa League and will be divided in principle equally into two time slots: mid-afternoon and evening. A lucky movie One Day in Europe, but extra long version.

And how do you play?

It is reiterated: the Conference League will be played by 184 teams, including at least one from each of the 55 federations, and 46 clubs that will arrive through the Champions League (eliminated from the previous phases) or the Europa League (from the previous phases and / or the group stage). Before the group stage there will be three qualifying rounds and one round of playoffs (divided into a main route and a champions route for those who arrive from the Champions League and the Europa League).

New detail, reported in perfect detail by the official UEFA website: no team qualifies directly for the group stage, and the final 32 teams are distributed as follows: – 17 teams leave the main route of the Conference League – 5 teams leave the route of the champions of the Conference League – 10 teams leave the elimination in the playoffs of the Europa League New in the pass to the second round The final phase will continue The same format that currently has the Champions League, it will start with eight groups of four teams, followed by the playoffs: round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

However, it presents a variant around those who go to eighths. The eight group winners automatically advance to that round. But the other eight come out of a playoff between the eight group runners-up and the third-ranked teams in the Europa League groups (a competition whose group stage will also include 32 teams and not the current 48). Once known the eight that pass from this playoff, will be joined in the eighth to the eight group champions. A kind of puzzle, yes.

In the Europa Legue the same thing will happen: there will be a previous playoff between the group runners-up and the third group of the Champions to determine who goes to the round of 16. Another part of the puzzle.

Let’s talk about the final

The decisive encounter It will be in a single and neutral headquarters. The first venue has already been resolved: the National Arena (Arena Kombëtare) in Tirana -the capital of Albania-, with a capacity for 21,690 spectators, and will be played on May 25, 2022,

The winner, in addition to the new cup and an amount of money (not yet officially determined), will have a place in the group stage of the Europa League the following season if they have not qualified for the Champions League through their national competition. Yes, a puzzle everywhere.

The new competition is already on its way and with certainty of continuity. At least for three seasons. It will be seen. But every week in the Old Continent will be a celebration of Soccer. Or, at least, it seems…

It will be seen.

