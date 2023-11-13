It is with joy and gladness that we announce the availability of the demo Of The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles a Role playing game all Italian for PC developed by Fix-a-Bug, arriving in Q3 2024. It is a 2D roguelike pixel art dungeon crawler with turn-based combat and arcade elements, which will certainly intrigue those who know the genre.

The demo

“Immerse yourself in a chaotic and pixelated world, where each level is a new beginning, each room a potentially murderous unknown and each enemy a challenge that will test your coolness and your strategic skills. Ready to begin the hunt for the Sacred Groowl?” reads the official announcement, which then goes on to explain how the demo offers a taste of final version.

To download the demo, go to The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles Steam page.

Between main features of the game boasted by Fix-a-Bug, the following stand out: the combat system that blends action and turn-based strategy; procedurally generated levels; the large arsenal of weapons and skills to create your own playing style; lots of dialogues full of humor.