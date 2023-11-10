Today, climbing the Empire State Building in New York City, Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto announced Thirty Seconds to Mars’ monumental Seasons 2024 World Tour, a tour that will span Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand . This will be the band’s first tour in over 5 years.

Leto, the band’s frontman, accomplished a historic feat by completing the first climb of the Empire State Building and declares: «The building is a testament to all the things you can do in the world if you put your mind to it, and this is largely the inspiration for our latest album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.” It is not the first “exploit” accomplished by Leto, who has a passion for climbing. Last June he climbed a wall of the Sforzesco Castle in Milan, with his bare hands without using ropes or protection. He once climbed the wall of a Berlin hotel in slippers. But the actor and singer has always accustomed us to extreme gestures, like in Austin, when during the concert he decided to bungee jump suspended above the audience.

The tour begins in Latin America with concerts at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, at the Estéreo Picnic in Colombia and at the Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival in Mexico. The band then lands in Europe for 28 concerts in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal. In Italy it will stop with two unmissable events, on 24 May 2024 at the Unipol Arena in Bologna and on 25 May 2024 at the PalaOlimpico in Turin. The show then moves to North America, where Mars will be joined by AFI and supported by Poppy and Kenny Hoopla in 24 concerts in major arenas and amphitheatres. Finally, the tour will conclude in Australia and New Zealand with four arena shows.





Thirty Seconds to Mars, the multi-platinum band composed of brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, will make a triumphant return with their sixth studio album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, released on September 15 via Virgin Records. The album ushers in a new era for the band, which not only explores the darker sides of the human experience, but also hope, reminding us that even in the face of seemingly impossible obstacles, there is still beauty to be found in the world.