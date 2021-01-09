Lionel Messi did not score a goal from a free kick outside the Camp Nou in just over 21 months. The drought was cut this Saturday with a shot low to the post by goalkeeper Rui Silva dodging the barrier with reinforcement that Granada had arranged. And the one who celebrated the goal like crazy was Mateo, the middle son of the National Team captain, who was caught red-handed by Antonela Roccuzzo’s cell phone camera. Yes, he celebrated daddy’s goal and became, nonstop, an Instagram story.

The sight of Messi’s left-handed booty was crooked. It was not only difficult for him to score from a free kick away from the Camp Nou – the previous one had been on April 2, 2019 in Villarreal-. He had only made one of his last 71 attempts at goal. He put such a brake on bleeding due to the lack of effectiveness: he has 36 goals from free kick on 402 shots in the League.

In addition, his last five free kick goals had been playing at home in Barcelona – against Liverpool, Sevilla, Valladolid, Celta and Osasuna-.

In total, according to the slogan MisterChip, a statistician for the sports newspaper AS, Messi has 53 free-kick goals in his career and 28 were in the last four years beyond the fact that in 2020 he only scored one.

Another fact that could cause Mateo’s madness: his father had not scored two consecutive doubles in away games since December 2018, when he scored two against Espanyol and three against Levante.

Will this 2021 be the year of take-off for the Flea after a 2020 convulsed by the coronavirus and by the burofax? For now, it seems so. In addition, he reached 11 shouts in LaLiga and is once again the top scorer in the competition. Yes, Messi is in the running for his eighth Pichichi and does not slacken in the race goal by goal with Cristiano Ronaldo to set records and more records.

Look also