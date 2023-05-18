From the moment that Nintendo revealed the building elements of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomWe knew things were going to get crazy. And now, just days after the sequel’s release, people are already getting creative in ways that make my vehicles look like preschool building blocks. But hey, that’s what the internet is for!

Here you have some of the craziest, funniest and cruelest creations that the players of Tears of the Kingdom have created so far. Whether they give you an idea of ​​what you want to build or just make you wonder, “How the hell did they do it?” you should definitely check them out.

SPOILERS: This article contains videos of enemies, locations, and gameplay mechanics that you may not have discovered in the vast land of Hyrule of Tears of the Kingdom. If you want to find out everything for yourself, stop reading!

LINK AND HIS GUNDAM

LINK AND MACROSS

I see your Tears of the Kingdom: Gundam and raise you Macross Frontier https://t.co/DNTOvkVO5s pic.twitter.com/l5sbMy2J3L — Josh Withey ❀ (@josh_withey) May 15, 2023

LINK AND ITS SATELLITE LASER

THE HYLEAN HORSE

RIP Homer, you would have loved Tears of The Kingdom pic.twitter.com/YSNS7voBja — vari (@varivarivari) May 14, 2023

FORGET ABOUT ADVANCE WARS

A WELL OILED MACHINE

WHO NEEDS ROWERS?

REINVENTING THE WHEEL

Traveling by horseback in Tears of the Kingdom? Nah fam, big wheel 🤝🛞 pic.twitter.com/2YILtgUs10 — liccnuke (@liccnuke) May 16, 2023

WOODEN DELIVERYMAN

Zelda? upheaval? ganondorf? not my problem. i’ve got a load of timber that needs to be in Butte, Montana by the 18th, or i’m out of a job #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/U5wXANUxqs — lincoln (@lhcarpenter) May 14, 2023

DEATH TRAP FOR BOKOBLIN

Editor’s note: It’s not all about torturing koroks and creating giant genitalia. There are things with science in this too. And we’re only going in the first week!