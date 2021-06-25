It is not known if Blue Box Studios was involved, but it taught Morse code messages with different sounds.

We have taken a jug of cold water with Abandoned. We had been promised the first trailer of the game and that it could be seen from an app created specifically in PS5, but at the end of the countdown, the studio director has come out to confirm that they are not ready yet and that they will show the game in August. If they don’t delay it again, of course.

You already know that for weeks there has been speculation that the project is actually a new Silent Hill directed by Hideo Kojima, and there are many fan theories that ensure that it will be. Although we will have to wait for the answer, the truth is that after the announcement, a YouTube channel with the name of the game and Blue Box Studio has begun to broadcast strange messages live. You can see it below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdosCZAMdbI

It does not seem that the transmission is official, but there are those who suspect that it is very elaborateFirst of all, it remains to be clarified that it is not the official account of the Netherlands study. But one cannot trust at this point either that it is not another prepared ruse. He has issued several messages in Morse code for two hours, in which he put “Find the source”, with strange sounds and musical snippets reminiscent of the PT demo. There have been a total of 8 different messages, written in different colors, with messages like “I can’t hold you” or “Should I remind you who I am?”

Troll by a fan or orchestrated by Blue Box? We won’t have the answer yet, but it looks like the trend for the next two months is going to be to scratch clues from anywhere to find out. what is Abandoned. An announcement that is causing disagreements among the community, as some think that the studio has gotten into a garden, and others who have sought it out for “hesitating” and hinting that it could be the new Silent Hill. We’ll get popcorn for the next episode.

