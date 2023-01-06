Firefighters, Civil Protection personnel and judicial agents inspect the remains of the plane that crashed in San Javier, yesterday afternoon. / GUILLERMO CARRION / AGM

The crashed plane in San Javier suffered a brake failure a year ago. This is confirmed to LA VERDAD by sources from the flight club to which the two deceased in the accident belonged. At the moment, the causes that could cause the aircraft to plunge and end up burned are unknown.

A little over a year ago, on December 22, 2021, he held his breath at the Los Garranchos-San Javier airfield. A Tecnam model P2002 Sierra aircraft suffered a brake failure. It is the same plane that crashed this Thursday, the eve of Three Kings Day, at the same aerodrome. A tragic accident in which two experienced pilots died, Air Force Second Lieutenant Adolfo Baños and flight instructor Hugo López.

According to the report published on the website of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, the 2021 incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. and caused significant damage to the aforementioned aircraft, with registration EC-LTD.

At 2:30 p.m., the pilot took off from Los Garranchos with the plane for “a local visual flight and after flying an aerodrome circuit, he landed on runway 06.” It was at the moment of landing that the pilot discovered that the brakes were not working, as detailed in the report: “The contact with the runway surface was long, the pilot applied the brakes, but they did not react as expected”

In order to stop the aircraft, the pilot carried out a zigzag maneuver, left the runway and entered an orange grove: “To try to stop the plane, it zigzags until it left the asphalt surface on the header platform and to the left of the track axis. The ULM exceeded the perimeter fence and entered a farm cultivated with young orange trees until its arrest, ”says the Ministry report.

This forced landing caused the nose leg to break, the propeller blades to break, and dents to the leading edge of the right wing. On that occasion the pilot was unharmed and did not suffer any injuries.