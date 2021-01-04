Russian military investigators have reclassified the criminal case on the fact of the Mi-24 helicopter crash on November 9 on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan to a more serious article. An informed source told Interfax on Monday, January 4.

Initially, the case was initiated under Article 351 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of flights or preparation for them, resulting in death by negligence”). Now the investigation found it necessary to change it to part 2 of Article 105 (“Intentional murder of two or more persons”).

The first article provides for punishment for up to seven years in prison, and the second – up to life imprisonment.

The interlocutor of the agency found it difficult to say how long the investigation will take. “There are certain difficulties associated with the fact that the suspects are on the territory of another state,” he explained.

Attack helicopter Mi-24 was shot down on the evening of November 9 last year in the airspace of Armenia near the border with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Two Russian servicemen were killed and another was wounded. The helicopter accompanied the convoy of the 102nd military base.

Baku stated that the Mi-24 was accidentally shot down by the Azerbaijani military and expressed its readiness to pay compensation. The helicopter crash happened against the background of the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, which began at the end of September. A few hours after the death of the Mi-24, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a ceasefire declaration in Karabakh.