A Russian military aircraft Il-76 caught fire in the sky over the Ivanovo region

A Russian military transport aircraft Il-76 crashed in the Ivanovo region. The plane with the burning engine was a little short of reaching the airfield – there were about two kilometers left to fly. When the pilot realized that the ship would not be able to fly to the airfield, he took the burning plane away from the residential home.

The crash was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to some reports, the crashed plane committed training flight from Severny airfield. According to the Russian defense ministry, there were 15 people on board.

Information about the location of the plane crash varies. According to the Shot Telegram channel, the Il-76 made an emergency landing in a field near the village of Podtalitsy. The Baza publication reports that it crashed during landing and fell on the territory of a cemetery near the village of Bogorodskoye near the airfield.

The cause of the Il-76 crash has been revealed

The Ministry of Defense commented on the plane crash. They confirmed that the ship crashed during takeoff in the Ivanovo region. There were 15 people on board: eight crew members and seven passengers. The source of the Telegram channel “112” reported 12 people on board, none of them, according to the channel, survived.

Frame: Telegram channel «Earlier then others. Almost»

The Ministry of Defense also named the cause of the Il-76 crash. “The cause of the disaster was a fire in one of the engines during takeoff of the plane,” the Russian defense ministry said. Now a commission from the Main Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) has flown to the Ivanovo airfield.

Shot Sources they tell details about the condition of the military aircraft before the crash. According to them, the cause of the emergency was a technical malfunction. It is clarified that a smoke trail from the engine appeared almost immediately after takeoff, then it became known that the engine itself had caught fire, and later a part fell off of it.

Shot: Telegram channel Mash

A burning plane in the sky over the Ivanovo region was caught on video published on the Baza Telegram channel. According to the source, the video was filmed in the Pustosh-bor region. Local residents report thick black smoke in different areas of Ivanovo. A plane with a burning engine tried to land at a local airfield, where heavy smoke is also coming from.

Earlier, another Il-76 was shot down by an American missile

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed in the Belgorod region near the village of Yablonovo in the north of the Korochansky district, located more than 70 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The crew managed to move the heavy transport vehicle away from residential buildings. There were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board.

Unnamed US officials admitted that the Russian Il-76 was indeed shot down by a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. This is reported by The New York Times (NYT). It is also clarified that the complex from which the Il-76 was shot down was transferred to Ukraine by a European partner (the specific country is not named).