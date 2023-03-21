Mexico.- At the end of last January, the daughter of Alejandra GuzmanFrida Sofía, left in against Niurka Marcoswhere both have started a bickering war.

In fact, the most recent controversy was when Frida confessed that the Cuban star it makes you “disgusted”, even calling her “naqui”.

Faced with this scandal, the press questioned Niurka again about the attacks that he has received from Frida Sofía, who has even been taking distance from his own family, even from Alejandra Guzmán herself.

That is why the actress also shared that she believes that the model should “find a life.”

“I think she needs to find a life, I think she’s bored, I think it would be good if she started studying something to prepare, to invest something that benefits herself.”

Likewise, Juan Osorio’s ex-wife confessed for Televisa’s morning show, ‘Today‘, that Frida Sofia i should be grateful for being part of the legacy of the enigmatic Mexican film actress, Silvia Pinal.

“To show that extraordinary matriarchy that the Pinales are, that she is not the crap of the Pinaleswhich can be one more gem, which can be polished ”, determined the famous.

But that was not all, but the artist pointed out that the attacks she has received from her do not affect her life at all, since she will not be the one who gets tired first.

“She’s going to get tired faster than me, she immortalizes me with what I say, they’ve said so much nonsense about me, you think that this conclusion is going to reach the horrors they’ve told me. She has no idea,” she explained.