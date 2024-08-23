“Le Gru” is also the name of one of the largest shopping centers in Italy, located in Piedmont in Grugliasco, a few kilometers from Turin. The particular name comes from the fact that the building, when it was built in the late 80s, had a shape that resembled a crane, with an arm that stretched outward. This distinctive architectural feature gave rise to the name of the shopping center, which over time has become a real brand. Today “Le Gru” in Turin is a point of reference for shopping and leisure in the region.

Cranes are machines used for lifting and moving goods and materials. They are indispensable tools in many sectors, from construction to industry, thanks to their ability to move heavy and bulky loads safely and efficiently. What are the crane higher than the world? These are machines of exceptional size used in the construction of wind turbines And skyscrapers or for lifting and moving heavy loads.

Large cranes are mainly used for large-scale construction work, such as the construction of tall buildings, bridges and industrial infrastructure. Thanks to their capacity and height, these machines allow very heavy structural elements to be lifted and positioned in positions that are difficult to reach with other means. These large machines are used to build giant infrastructuresThe tallest cranes in the world are in fact used in the construction of wind turbines and skyscrapersor for lifting and moving heavy loads.

The tallest cranes in the world

In this special classification Let’s look at the 5 tallest cranes in the world, with a difference between the first and last place of 42 meters. The tallest crane is as tall as the Thyssenkrupp Towerthat is well 245 meters!

To give you an idea, the highest measure is well 245 meters and has a maximum lifting capacity of 3,000 tonnes. This is the crawler crane Liebherr LR 13000 from the producer Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH.

Liebherr LR 13000 is the tallest crane in the world VIDEO

The 5 largest cranes in the world

POS CRANE HEIGHT (m) 1. Liebherr LR 13000 245 m 2. Terex Demag CC 8800-1 240 m 3. Terex Demag CC 8800-1 TWIN 234 m 4. Liebherr LR 11000 220 m 5. Terex Demag CC6800-1 204 m Ranking of the largest cranes in the world.

The ranking of the 5 tallest cranes in the world

Liebherr LR 13000 crane the highest in the world 245 m

First place goes to the crawler crane Liebherr LR 13000 from the producer Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH: has a total height of 245 meters and has a maximum lifting capacity of 3,000 tonsThe height of this model corresponds to the height of the Thyssenkrupp Tower and, if need be, could carry a full-grown elephant.

1. Liebherr LR 13000

Terex Demag CC 8800-1 240 m (2.a) crane

The model Terex Demag CC 8800-1 with a height of 240 meters It is the second tallest crane in the world. Its height corresponds to the length of the manufacturer’s 288 excavator Krupp.

2.a Terex Demag CC 8800-1

Crane Terex Demag CC 8800-1 TWIN 234 m (3.a)

Thanks to its height of 234 meters, slightly higher than the Labajin Bridge in China, the model Terex Demag CC 8800-1 TWIN It occupies third place in the ranking of the tallest cranes in the world.

3rd Terex Demag CC 8800-1 TWIN

Crane Liebherr LR 11000 220 m (4.a)

Fourth place goes to the model Liebherr LR 11000. With a total height of 220 metersthis crane surpasses the headquarters of DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

4. Liebherr LR 11000

Terex Demag CC6800-1 204 m (5.a) crane

The fifth and last place in the ranking of the tallest cranes in the world is occupied by the model of the manufacturer Terex. The Terex Demag CC6800-1 reaches a height of 204 metersnearly 2.5 times the height of the giant sequoia known as General Sherman and located in the Sequoia National Parkin California.

5.a Terex Demag CC6800-1

Photo 5 Largest Cranes in the World

This ranking was drawn up by Surplex Shareone of the main European industrial auction houses which deals with the buying and selling of used machinery and factory equipment around the world.

Some more information about the shopping centre “The Cranes”

A description of the “Le Gru” shopping center in Turin with the services it offers in addition to shopping.

Shopping: a wide range of shops, from large international chains to fashion boutiques, including electronics stores, sportswear, homeware and much more.

a wide range of shops, from large international chains to fashion boutiques, including electronics stores, sportswear, homeware and much more. Catering: numerous restaurants and bars for all tastes, from Italian cuisine to fast food, passing through ethnic restaurants.

numerous restaurants and bars for all tastes, from Italian cuisine to fast food, passing through ethnic restaurants. Entertainment: In addition to shopping, “Le Gru” also offers numerous leisure activities, such as a children’s area, a multiplex cinema, events and special initiatives.

In addition to shopping, “Le Gru” also offers numerous leisure activities, such as a children’s area, a multiplex cinema, events and special initiatives. Services: The shopping centre has a large car park, an information office, an ATM and other useful services for visitors.

Why is it so popular?

Wide choice: The wide variety of shops and services present inside the shopping centre satisfies the needs of a very wide public.

The wide variety of shops and services present inside the shopping centre satisfies the needs of a very wide public. Ease of Access: “Le Gru” is easily reachable both by car and by public transport.

“Le Gru” is easily reachable both by car and by public transport. Pleasant atmosphere: The environment is well-kept and welcoming, with large spaces and good lighting.

The environment is well-kept and welcoming, with large spaces and good lighting. Events and initiatives: The center regularly organizes events and initiatives to engage visitors and make the shopping experience even more enjoyable.

In recent years, “Le Gru” has undergone numerous renovation and expansion projects, with the aim of improving the commercial offering and making the centre even more attractive.

The Cranes, the shopping centre

“Le Gru” is much more than just a shopping center: it is a meeting place, a place for entertainment and shopping, a point of reference for the whole family. If you are in Turin or the surrounding area, it is definitely worth a visit!

You might be interested in (in fact I recommend it):

→ The 10 largest factories in the world

→ The 10 fastest tractors in the world

→ Fastest Agricultural Tractor in the World

→ World’s Fastest Lawnmower

→ I notify: to stay updated and receive the latest news on your email Subscribe to the Newsauto automatic newsletter HERE.

→ What do you think? Take a look at the FORUM