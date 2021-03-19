ANALYSIS Casado stages in Cartagena the beginning of his “crusade” to reunify the center-right, hand in hand with the three expelled from Vox, who have set a very high price for their support of the PP ALEX

The crusade to recover the center-right in Spain began yesterday in the Region of Murcia, with the starting gun given by the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, during his visit to the Assembly to celebrate the maintenance of the popular bastion. Previously, the popular spokesman, Joaquín Segado, addressed the three deputies from the rostrum.