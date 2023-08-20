The FCBarcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, during the training carried out by the Barcelona squad before Sunday’s game against Cádiz CF. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

Getafe choked. And now the challenge to digest is Cádiz. In a week, Barcelona was orphaned by pure wingers. And Xavi had his right eyes gouged out on the wings. Dembélé said goodbye – in a “disappointing” way for his coach and his maximum support within the Barça team – from Barcelona to occupy a place at PSG. And Raphinha received a red against Getafe and his desperate and suffocating game against the Coliseum. He will miss, as will his coach, the next two games. Without pure and deep wingers -as Xavi’s game prefers-, the casting of substitution remains open: Abde is intuited as the favorite starter, among three other candidates -Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal- who enter the scene. But without all the registered players because of the fair play Financial and with the market still open until September 1, the task of configuring Xavi’s desired team is difficult.

And to this is added his expulsion. A red card for “unsustainably protesting” the referee’s decisions has left the coach out of action for two games. “You have to abide by the sanction. I don’t want to create more controversy. My anger has passed and I am focused on what I can control”, Xavi commented before the game this Sunday against Sergio González’s team (7:30 pm, Movistar LaLiga). And like him, Raphinhia, his bet to unbalance the bands and break the lines without Dembélé. “He is the best in the world in his position”, assured Xavi about the Frenchman. He had earned his trust, and his ownership. “Our game is a bit adapted to Ousmane”, commented Ter Stegen. But without the Frenchman, and without his unequivocal substitute either, Xavi and his Barcelona will have to recalculate…

During the match against Getafe, Xavi asked for more touches. More depth. More breadth. There was no room for the passing line and the rhythm that Xavi wanted. The only one who understood him then was Raphinha, with long shots, but he would soon finish his game: an elbow to Gastón made everything fall apart. And neither Abde, nor Lamine Yamal nor Gavi could remedy it. And the teeth were missing again in the attack. Last season, the iron defense did not fail, and kept them keeping a clean sheet in countless games won with the advantage of one goal on the scoreboard.

But now Xavi is looking for a more offensive game. “We will go with the intention of attacking and generating superiority, with wide-open ends,” explained the Barca coach. He looks to fight back from 1-0 from the previous season. And for this he needs two open, pure, unbalancing wingers who can give a good cross in a 3-4-3 led by Lewandowski to score. Without individualism, with pure associative play. With long possessions, have the ball and attack spaces. A more risky system, which sacrifices a winger and leaves Balde free to go up and down with his left, supporting attack and defense. He will continue to alternate it with his usual 4-3-3 and 4-4-2: with the full back of the club, although the lameest right-back.

Without pure wingers, the bets for the youngsters Lamine Yamal and Abde, who returns after his loan at Osasuna, gain weight. Yamal, left-handed, has more ability to get into the center, and it is an opportunity for the young man from the quarry to shine after his debut at the Gamper in style. On the table also the options of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres to occupy the far left, despite not being so dizzying and having a more association game and diagonal towards the goal. Even Balde could take that position, or Pedri and Gavi as false wingers, a decision that Xavi has already made. The latter, more accustomed to sacrifice and not so much to the target, was more a success than a mistake in the classic of the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

But both the future of Ansu and Ferran are still on the table. “Until August 31, anything can happen,” Xavi assured when asked about Fati at the time. With or without Ansu in eleven. Xavi will have to deal with the cracks at the ends, and make a casting among the candidates to fight and untangle the 1-0 of last season.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.