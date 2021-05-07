His is a series that remains despite time. Torregar (Ceutí, 1978) does not like to consider his projects finished and ‘Infernum’, a label that brings together part of his work around fire, gives an account of that line that is still open and yet to be explored. His paintings are not new. They are dated between 2012 and 2014, but most of them had not been, until now, an object of exhibition in the Region of Murcia. They correspond to a series that the artist undertook around the “four primal elements” (water, fire, earth and air) and to which, years ago, he devoted “a lot of time.”

Now, the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Murcia (UMU) has rescued some of those works for the exhibition that, under the name of ‘Infernum’ – the same one that already identified an exhibition of the artist at the headquarters of the Foundation Cajamurcia in Madrid in 2014–, is exhibited until June 21 at the premises of this institution, within its ODSesiones program, aimed at raising awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (ODS).

There are eight oil paintings, made on wood, that the artist from Ceuta presents in this exhibition, configured “almost like an installation” in which image and sound try to envelop the viewer in an atmosphere totally different from that of a room inhabited by inert bodies. .

“This show has given me a fixed image of the painter who he was at the time I made the works”



The works, mostly large-format – the main one is 2.44 x 4 meters – are exhibited accompanied by a recording recorded by the artist himself in which you can listen, describes Torregar, the “rumor of the flames and the crackle of wood and branches’ when burning. “Regardless of whether I consider myself a painter, sculptor or photographer, I am looking for ‘ad hoc’ spaces where I can develop work on purpose that works as an installation. In this case it has not been exactly like that, but I try to make the viewer, in some way, find himself involved in the environment “, explains the artist.

Human nature



Torregar, a professor at the Faculty of Fine Arts, began to work with fire in a way, he says, “very intuitive”, approaching it not only from an “anthropological” point of view, but also a “religious and mythological” one. Fire, he argues, “is in the background of human nature.” And that is the idea that he prints in his paintings, away, against, he points out, from what may seem, of “a hyper-realistic image”, almost photographic. He does not deny that his work “starts from a reality, although from it matter flows. I do not like to offer the viewer something closed, but something open and what I wanted was this », adds the Murcian creator.

In its creation, the process also acquires a preponderant role. “There is a continuous process of construction and destruction of the oil itself – he argues -. So when the paint is still mordant, I put the painting horizontally and pour white spirit, solvent, oils, varnishes over it … The continuous idea of ​​building and destroying at the end of the day everything you have done confers on the work a treatment that is difficult to capture with photography.

The return to ‘Infernum’, at the hands of the University of Murcia, has allowed him to meet again and rediscover oil paintings that he had not looked at for a long time, and that remained packed in his studio. One of the lessons that he repeats the most to his students is the idea of ​​distancing himself from his own work, and that same advice, he acknowledges, “I try to apply it to myself.”

Contemplating these paintings, he adds, has given him back “a fixed image of the painter who was at the time I made them”, an image in which he “continues to recognize himself.”

‘Infernum’ can be visited from Monday to Friday during the opening hours of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Murcia, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.