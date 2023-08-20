It’s his first time. Yelena, 63, had never left Krasnodon, in the Luhansk province, since the Russians arrived, not with the full-scale invasion launched in February 2022, but nine years ago, in the first occupation offensive of the Donbas region, on the eastern fringe of Ukraine. You have to sharpen your eye to see which side of the border is the city where Yelena comes from -she prefers to keep her last name-. She travels alone and is exhausted. But it is not only the physical, but, above all, the weariness. “I am very tired of this situation and I want to be with my children”, she says, “they are already waiting for me, I have spoken with them today”. Yelena gets excited because she has very little left to see them. She is in an assistance center in the Ukrainian town of Krasnopillia, next to the Pokrovka border crossing, in the northeast of the country. She just crossed from Russian territory. Yelena is one of the nearly 150 Ukrainian citizens who have used the only point on the border between Russia and Ukraine that is currently open on a daily basis since the 5th. A humanitarian corridor through which to escape from the occupied areas to free territory.

To understand this trip you have to go through the geography of Ukraine. The military operation launched by Moscow in 2014 achieved Russian control over a third of the Donbas region, in the east of the country, next to the Russian border, in addition to the illegal annexation of Crimea – in this case without practically firing a shot – . The invasion that began almost 18 months ago now expanded this occupied territory to the southwest, forming a kind of crescent of land in which millions of citizens were trapped between the war front, on the one hand, and the border with the Russian invader, on the other. other. In other words, given the impossibility of crossing the fighting, the only way to return to the Ukrainian west was to cross the Russian border, continue north to neighboring Belarus, and from here, serve as an example, to the Baltics and Poland, to re-enter Western Ukraine. an odyssey

Yelena, 63, has crossed into Russian territory and re-entered Ukraine through the Sumi corridor, to be reunited with her children in Kharkov. /OG Oscar Gutierrez

On the 9th, Irina Vereschuk, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, reported that citizens who wanted to return to territory controlled by Kiev could do so through the humanitarian corridor between the cities of Kolotilivka, on the Russian side, and Pokrovka. , from Ukrainian. In an interview with the local press, Vereschuk stated: “It is possible and necessary to go out through this corridor!”. The also deputy prime minister also reported that there is a second active corridor, although, in this case, between the Ukrainian province of Volhynia and the Belarusian border.

Six days after these statements, at eight in the morning, Yelena began her journey. She speaks with wide eyes. She wants to tell how she got there, in what way. “All these years,” she affirms, “I have had to lie, since 2014″. Shortly after the Russian uniforms showed up in Lugansk that year, her daughter left for Kharkov. She would later be her other son. She stayed home until she said stop. On the 15th, Yelena crossed from Krasnodon (renamed Sorokine in 2016) to the Russian province of Belgorod. It took her twelve hours to reach Kolotilivka, en route north, parallel to the border between the two countries. She was in for the hardest drink, the Russian leak process, that is, two hours of interrogation before letting him go to the Ukrainian border control, two kilometers away on foot. “It was very hard,” she points out, overwhelmed, “they asked me if she supported Russia, her special operation; I had to lie and tell them yes so they would let me through.” The experience of other citizens, according to her story, was not so tricky.

According to the Ukrainian government, between 150 and 200 people have crossed the Kolotilivka-Pokrovka pass daily since August 5. That day was actually the first after the reopening of this humanitarian corridor that the Russian authorities had closed two weeks earlier. Details of how and when this pass was first opened, why it was closed on July 22 and now reopened, are scant. And this largely because kyiv maintains that there is no communication with Moscow and that little else can be said. Katerina Arisoi, 36, head of Pluriton, the organization that launched the assistance center in Krasnopillia, assures that the corridor has been working for months, but that little was known about it; that it depends on whether the Russians open up or not and that, now, it seems that information is flowing towards the occupied territories. “People come more because they know that there is assistance here,” says Arisoi.

Several minibuses arrive at this center from the Pokrovka pass, which is carefully sealed by the authorities for security reasons. The Krasnopillia facility in Sumi province is not closed; the presence of the bodies of order is relaxed, but inside there is control. Access is restricted at the plant used by the army, police and the Ukrainian Security Service (a special intelligence unit) to carry out their own filtering process. The door closes before the gossiping look, although after a while it opens again. The new arrivals wait sitting around a room with registration papers in hand. Upstairs, those who have finished can go to lunch. Serhi Bondarenko, a septuagenarian, could not bear it and went to the dining room before finishing this process. He doesn’t mind talking to the press while he eats. He manages to say that he is from Donetsk before he is cut off, because until he has finished the interrogation he is not recommended to talk to a reporter.

Anatoli Oleinik, 65, has paid around 215 euros for the journey that has taken him from Russian-occupied territory to Kiev-controlled Ukraine via the Sumi corridor. /OG

Anatoli Oleinik, 65, is also hungry, but he is done with the leak and can chat. His journey began in the small town of Olkhovatka, in the Donetsk province, in the heart of that crescent controlled by Russian troops. He says that in his municipality, everything was going well back in 2015, but not anymore. His trip across the Russian border cost him 22,000 rubles, about 215 euros. He doesn’t travel alone, he does it with his wife, Galina, 66 years old. She is more shy, she doesn’t want photos, but finally agrees with a smile and a lot of fatigue for her husband to pose. The two are going to meet in Kharkiv with their daughter.

filtration process

Perhaps Katerina Arisoi was right when she said that the occupied territories have finally learned that those who want to flee can do so through the Kolotilivka-Pokrovka corridor. If Anatoli and Galina began their route because among the countrymen they received the information that they could cross, something similar says Nicolai, 68, a native of Yenakievo, just 20 kilometers from Olkhovatka. “A few neighbors got together,” this man says as he walks toward the dining room, “and we came.” He talks about a very long journey, which has left him “exhausted”. “We got to the Russian border by bus and then we had to walk the two kilometers,” he continues. In his case, the interrogation at the Belgorod checkpoint, from the invading side, was quick. He cuts off the talk because hunger is pressing.

At the Krasnopillia assistance center, the filtering process does not seem long. It can take between two and four hours, although there are some who say that some lasted the whole day. Lieutenant Danilo -he prefers to keep his last name-, 23, tells what they do: “We record the day they enter, their name, surname, passport number, where they come from, where they are going…”. Then they cross-reference this data with a database of exclusive access for the security forces. It may be that there is a relative who is looking for you and they know it through this file. Apart from the registry, this mechanism seeks to guarantee that the citizen who enters from enemy territory does not pose a threat to the country. If so, it would already become the responsibility of a police investigation.

With God’s help

This soldier assures, yes, that although the Kolotilivka-Pokrovka corridor, also used for the exchange of prisoners and the delivery of dead soldiers, allows the entry of Ukrainian citizens to territory governed by Kiev, doing it the other way around, that is, the crossing into Russia is not allowed. If so, then someone would have to tell Lidia Litvinenko, 70, because of the following: this woman, a practicing and devout Christian ―reiterates on several occasions her belief in Jesus Christ and her gratitude to God for what she has―, resides in the city of Donetsk. “A city that I love”, she recounts while she sips her tea, “where there have been no missiles, no shots”. She has a daughter who has lived in kyiv since 2014, as well as a granddaughter who emigrated to France. Litvinenko is now heading to the Ukrainian capital for something as simple as celebrating her 71st birthday with her family. Then, she acknowledges without a trace of wonder, she’s going back to her house.

“Will you return to Donetsk, occupied by the Russians?”

“Yes, it is my city and God helps me.

Perhaps Litvinenko needs something more than divine help for this new trip.

