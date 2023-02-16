Monterrey has had a devastating start in the Clausura 2023 tournament. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich is in first place in the general table with 18 points, the product of six wins and only one loss. During this journey, Rayados has 14 goals for and only six against.
The albiazul team is undoubtedly one of the top candidates to win the title because it has one of the most complete squads in the entire circuit and its coach is one of the most experienced and winning in the history of the league.
After easily beating Querétaro on matchday 7, Monterrey will face Necaxa this weekend near the Gigante de Acero. It seems that the team led by ‘King Midas’ is a clear favorite to take the three points against the Rays.
Rayados would recover an important piece for the commitment against the hydrocálido team this Saturday, February 18. According to the most recent reports, Vucetich will only make one change to his team for this commitment: Germán Berterame will return to the starting lineup of the Sultana del Norte team and Rodrigo Aguirre will be the one sacrificed.
In this way, Monterrey would start with:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada.
Defense: Stefan Medina, Víctor Guzmán, Héctor Moreno and Jesús Gallardo.
Midfield: Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Maximiliano Meza and Alfonso González.
Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori and Germán Berterame.
During this season, ‘Berte’ has played 541 minutes, spread over seven games, has scored two goals and given two assists.
