The game between Celta and Real Madrid ended and Iago Aspas didn’t mince words. The player was quite unhappy with the arbitration suffered by Pablo Gonzalez. He awarded three penalties against them and disallowed a goal for offside. This was what the Celta captain said at the end of the match:
He spoke about the referee: “He only needed to award a fourth penalty to shoot it himself. It seemed that a hat trick from Benzema was what he wanted and what he was looking for”.
It hurt him a lot not being able to score: “What matters to me is winning, it’s not worth deserving. I’m a winner, I like to win and I’m going home fucked up. We played well but we got zero points”.
This is how he saw the penalties: “On penalties, the first two penalties are ‘penalties’ but the last one seems to me not to be, I think Mendy is the one who runs over the defender. I think we were superior today”.
In addition, Iago also had time to praise Courtois.
“He is the best goalkeeper in the world, I already said it in the previous one and it seems that he listened to me. He took the foul from me, a shot from Denis right from the start and then the header.”
