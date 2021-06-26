“I plan to generate the necessary consensus to govern the institution with all countries, regardless of whether they are large or small, from the left or from the right, or shareholders A or B “, he stressed this Friday Christian asinelli, current Undersecretary of International Financial Relations for Development of the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Nation as well as Alberto Fernández’s candidate to preside over CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America, formerly known as Andean Development Corporation.

Asinelli is a strong candidate to head this regional bank, which manages funds for US $ 45,000 million and has a portfolio of US $ 28,000 million in projects. Political scientist and with more studies in tow, he has experience. He worked at the bank between 2014 and 2017 as corporate director of Institutional Development. And he has special support from a sector of the Vatican for his personal ties to Pope Francis.

What does not have Asinelli is the guarantee of winning, since the region is more than divided into ideological “sub-regions”, in which the Government must juggle to win the vote of the countries not colored by that rivalry.

This Friday, Asinelli held a virtual conversation with different personalities in Washington and Buenos Aires to present his book “Financing Development.” It was also part of his marathon run, in which needs Fernández and Foreign Minister Felipe Solá to get personally involved in promoting the candidate.

It may if not happen what ended with the frustrated candidacy of Gustavo Béliz for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Argentina competes in a time of deep rift in the region of which the government is a part. Béliz, who coincidentally is his boss, competed and lost to Donald Trump’s candidate, Mauricio Claver Carone. Although 16 countries did not vote for it, at the last minute the region – and especially Mexico – decided to give it the back to Argentina that asked for abstention and boycott of the vote.

Now the Government does not want to repeat those mistakes. And Asinelli is very well positioned against his only rival: the Colombian Sergio Díaz-Granados, today Executive Director for Colombia before the IDB Group. But he has only nine days to go. Elections are on July 5. There are no more chances to run them. And the votes are almost divided on an ideological map, with few nuances.

To win, Asinelli need to have the majority, from 19 countries from Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and 13 private banks, where the Andeans have a double vote and the rest one. He has two votes from Luis Arce, from Bolivia and two from Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuela; with a simple one from Mexico, another from Trinidad and Tobago, and Spain -voting in CAF-.

But it does not have the two votes of Iván Duque in Colombia, nor Guillermo Lasso, in Ecuador. Neither will Jair Bolsonaro, and Luis Lacalle Pou in Uruguay, which shows – as happened to Béliz – that the Government is very far, already at historical levels, from what its partners were in Mercosur.

Alberto Fernández has a very bad relationship with the Brazilian and the Uruguayan, which prevents any regional union. There are those in Government who recognize that the President should call them personally to ask for Asinelli.

The government thought it had the support of the correista Andres Arauz, in Ecuador, but the right-wing Lasso changed the map. Now he fights for two still uncertain situations for Asinelli to win. On the one hand, Mario Abdo Benitez still does not define Paraguay’s vote, in the context of a bad relationship with Fernández, and hybrid with Duque. The Government does have the promise in Peru of the far-left Pedro Castillo, who cannot make his victory official due to the judicial battle of votes that the far-right Keiko Fujimori is giving him.

Béliz spoke to journalists last week and he told them that Castillo guaranteed him that the outgoing president Francisco Sagasti – in Peru they do not give the times of change of command – will give the vote to Asinelli. But a debate broke out in the Peruvian press about the political maneuver they should make. To begin with, Sagasti replied in harsh terms to Alberto Fernández, when the Argentine congratulated Castillo in advance. It was known that it was part of this strategy to achieve support for Asinelli, but stopped by the internal dynamics of the Peruvian elections.

The most tangled thing now is how Sagasti is going to justify the change of candidate, unless he does it on behalf of the incoming president (Castillo), which has yet to be confirmed. It so happens that Peru had been one of the countries that, last June, endorsed the candidacy of the Colombian candidate. Diaz Granado in turn relieved who was originally going to be the applicant, the former Minister of Hazando de Duque, Alberto Carrasquilla, out of favor for the social protests in Colombia against their economic plan.

And the vacancy to handle the appetizing fall of money from the CAF Bank was opened after the departure of Peruvian Luis Carranza, cornered by complaints of workplace harassment and other charges. A complaint skillfully led by Argentina and Bolivia.

NE.

