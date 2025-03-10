More Madrid has once again marked distances with the PSOE in a matter of state, such as immigration, and both have made visible once again than what the left most joins in Madrid is its fierce opposition against Isabel … Díaz Ayuso, in the political front and in the staff. The programmatic differences of the two parties of the regional parliamentary left have become evident again, after colliding in front of the MUFACE crisis or in the debate about the housing problem. On the horizon there is already a new fracture nationwide, due to the announced increase in defense expenditure.

The PSOE and more Madrid have defended antagonistic positions about health care to state officials, and now the party of Mónica García and Manuela Bergerot continues to find another reef to mark their political space well, differentiate themselves from Madrid socialists and defend their hegemonic position within the left in Madrid. Óscar López landed in the General Secretariat of the Regional PSOE with a provocation for its neighbors in the Madrid Assembly, ensuring that the Socialist Party was already the referent of the left in the Community of Madrid and, therefore, the party that is called to be the alternative of the Ayuso PP in the next elections.

More Madrid, which surpassed the PSOE in the 2021 regional elections and in those of 2023, in this case for just over five thousand votes, he warned the newcomer leader that the first opposition party remained his own. A position that those of Manuela Bergerot defend with nails and teeth and that allows them not only to occupy the chair of the opposition head in the Madrid Parliament, but to have preference in the debates and in the parliamentary initiatives, as well as in the protocol and the ordinary political life. More Madrid is not willing to push for the PSOE, and in fact it still does not make a decision about its deputy Loreto Arenillas, which does not go to the plenary session since November, when the sexual scandal broke out that affected Íñigo Errejón. The loss of a seat would automatically place the PSOE ahead of more Madrid in the assembly.

Mónica García’s party, Manuela Bergerot and Rita Maestre saw another opportunity to underline her ideology last week and dispute the PSOE the electorate of the left, by plane rejecting the Imigration Agreement signed between the Socialists and the Puigdemont party, Junts. Bergerot criticized that the socialists signed a pact with a party that agitates an “antimigracy feeling.” He labeled him as “bad idea” and “badly precedent.”

Sources from Mas Madrid criticized that the PSOE “is in a moment of indefinition against key matters”, such as public health, housing and now immigration. On health, Mónica García’s party believes that the Socialists are extending the life of a model like Muface, “which is unsustainable.” “We are wasting a precious time and budget to invest in strengthening public health to welcome everyone.” In housing policy they see “notable differences” and criticize the warmth of the PSOE when it comes to “intervene the market.” These discrepancies were seen a couple of weeks ago in the plenary of the Assembly, when the socialists unmotive from the most Madrid proposal about the “indefinite rents.”

Antiayuso Commission

At the same time that more Madrid opens new ideological cracks with the PSOE to differentiate themselves from the left, the two parties have entered a kind of competition to see who makes the most resounding opposition against Ayuso. The two formations have two priority issues to launch against the regional president: the dead in the residences during the pandemic and the situation of their partner, both for their alleged fiscal fraud and for the Quirón contracts with the community. In the PSOE, since he was proclaimed Secretary General Óscar López he used them as main political weapons to try to wear Ayuso, in a continuous hammering that increases in the plenary sessions of the Assembly by precise instructions of the Executive of the Party to maximize the pressure.

Immigration The criticisms of more Madrid to the pact between the PSOE and Juns on immigration were clear. The spokeswoman in the Assembly labeled him as “bad idea” and “badly precedent.” “The rights of migrants must always be in the center of any debate.” MUFACE The MuFace crisis exposed an insurmountable fracture on the left by the public health model. “The PSOE is lengthening the life of a model like Muface that is unsustainable,” they warn from more Madrid. Dwelling In the Assembly, the PSOE left more Madrid with its proposal on the ‘indefinite rentals’. Those of Mónica García and Manuela Bergerot criticize the warmth of the Socialists when addressing the housing problem. In addition, last year the socialists abstained in the plenary of the Assembly in a proposal of more Madrid to declare tension areas from the municipalities: “today our proposal are their.”

But more Madrid does not plan to let themselves be taken away from those flags and has taken a step further by registering in the Congress of Deputies, through the group of adding, a commission of investigation on the models of private public health management in Spain, which would allow them to quote Ayuso and their boyfriend in parliamentary headquarters. A ‘dream’ that they have not been able to fulfill in the Assembly for the absolute majority of the PP, and that now expect to make a reality in the National Parliament.

More Madrid gave in the nail if he intended to take the lead in front of the PSOE, as seen in the Oscar López’s responsewho did not show any enthusiasm for the initiative of his government partners. He recalled that the place where the regional presidents must appear is in the regional assembly, although he left an open door to analyze the proposal of more Madrid for having a “more general frame.”