Thursday is the day circled in red on Portugal’s calendar, the date on which Cristiano Ronaldo and his companions will make their debut in Qatar. As for almost all the participants in the World Cup, the approach was quick and hasty, thanks to the national championships stopped only a week before the start of the competition. The Lusitanians will start with the match against Ghana and will do so with an entire nation in support but, taking a look at the past few days at the same time, one can see a red thread that starts from the team, passes through the fan tokens and reaches the fans.