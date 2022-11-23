On the Portuguese national team’s approach to the World Cup, two initiatives in the world of fan tokens have created a connection between players and supporters: the details
Thursday is the day circled in red on Portugal’s calendar, the date on which Cristiano Ronaldo and his companions will make their debut in Qatar. As for almost all the participants in the World Cup, the approach was quick and hasty, thanks to the national championships stopped only a week before the start of the competition. The Lusitanians will start with the match against Ghana and will do so with an entire nation in support but, taking a look at the past few days at the same time, one can see a red thread that starts from the team, passes through the fan tokens and reaches the fans.
There are two initiatives that are being considered, both of which are quite successful in the community of digital token holders in Portugal. In the first contest, a reverse auction open to anyone holding at least 50 Lusitan tokens gave the winner the luxury of being handed a captain’s armband used – and then signed – by the team’s cover man, Cristiano Ronaldo. The second idea instead involved the fans on the occasion of the pre-World Cup friendly against Nigeria, won 4-0: the players coached by Fernando Santos were in fact motivated in the locker room by a series of personalized messages voted by the fans in possession of fan tokens. And Thursday it really starts.
