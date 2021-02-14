The militants are preparing a provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone in order to accuse the SAR government forces of strikes on populated areas.

This was announced during a briefing by the Deputy Head of the Russian Central Command Center in Syria, Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik.

According to him, the activity of the militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned on the territory of the Russian Federation) was recorded in the area of ​​the Fuaa settlement.

Also, a group of activists of the pseudo-humanitarian organization “White Helmets” arrived in the area with equipment for video filming.

In this regard, the CPVS calls on the commanders of illegal armed formations to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation.

Recall that earlier Russian air defense systems repelled an attack on the Khmeimim airbase in Syria.