Despite the promise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end the corruption, Four years after the start of his six-year term, the country has regressed in international indicators and is among the worst evaluated nations in the matter.

The stagnation in some indicators and the setback in others, according to their own reports, is mainly due to the prevailing impunity, both for cases of corruption committed in other six-year terms such as those registered in the last four years.

“The political promise to eradicate corruption has not been accomplished,” warned Eduardo Bohórquez, director of Transparencia Mexicana.

“The big corruption cases still have not been sentenced,” he said, “and the money diverted by the plots of corruption nor is it back in the coffers of the Nation”.

In the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International, Mexico it has stagnated and ranks alongside countries like Gabon, Niger and Papua New Guinea.

In the World Justice Project’s Global Rule of Law Index it has regressed for four consecutive years.

Also for four years in a row it has lowered its rating in the Capacity to Fight Corruption (CCC) Indexprepared by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas and Control Risks, which assesses the effectiveness of Latin American countries in preventing the corruption.

Meanwhile, in the TRACE Matrix business corruption risk index, made by the international business association TRACE and which measures the probability of receiving lawsuits from bribery When doing business, Mexico has also had setbacks.

El País also fared badly in the 2021-2022 Anti-Corruption Assessment of Latin America (EAL), by the Council of Lawyers for Civil and Economic Rights of the Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice, which warned of the existence of a political bias in the fight against corruption.