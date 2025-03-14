The Consumer Price Index (CPI) raised in February a tenth its interannual rate to 3%. The highest inflation level since last June is explained in the increase in electricity. The final data published this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE) suggest that underlying inflation remains in its moderation path and closed the second month of the year in 2.2%, two tenths less than in January (and one less than expected at the end of the month) to sign its lowest level since December 2021.

This year -on -year progress is the fifth consecutive for the general index and in February the price of electricity (upwards compared to the fall of the previous year) was once again the main driver of prices coinciding with the second month from the return of light to the VAT of 21%, compared to the 10% type that was applied until December 31, 2024. On the contrary, the fuels and lubricants for personal vehicles influenced the low vehicles. February inflation, uploading their prices less than in the same month of 2024.

In monthly terms (February on January), the CPI increased 0.4%, two tenths more than it increased at the start of the year. With the February rebound, inflation also accumulates five consecutive months of monthly promotions.

In the case of the monthly IPC progress, this is due to the price increase in the group of hotels, coffees and restaurants by 0.7% due to the increase in restoration and accommodation services, as well as the monthly ascent by 0.6% in the transport group due to the rise in the prices of fuels and lubricants for personal vehicles and the maintenance and repair of them. On the contrary, in February the prices of the dress and the footwear for the winter sales decreased by 1.5%.