The Coyote Kills The Roadrunner Many people’s dreams of seeing Roadrunner come true captured by Wile E. Coyote. More than anything to see it die in the most brutal ways possible, complete with large bloodstains attached.

We are talking about a completely free game, downloadable from itch.ioin which you have to kill the feathery in a series of tests that above all require a certain timing.

In one we will have to throw a stone at the right time. In case of a mistake, it will end up on poor Wile E. Coyote, crushing him inexorably. In another we will have to chase roadrunners aboard a rocket. Imagine what will happen if he fails to catch it. In yet another we will have to be able to throw it against a cactus.

Interestingly, killing Roadrunner will contribute to the execution of a… ritual. Oddities of the indie scene, the truest one.