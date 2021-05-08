The first wave passed, the second … We no longer know the number of the one that hits us now without mercy. The coronavirus pandemic threatens to offer us in more or less near times as many seasons of tears as soap operas. It has already caused more than three million deaths in the world and more than 153 million people have contracted the disease since the office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in China reported its appearance in December 2019. The number of new daily cases is approaching one million, an unprecedented level. Numbers as unacceptable as incomprehensible in the brains of human beings who live in the so-called first world.

We lived with covid-19 for almost a year and a half, but we still do not respect it despite the constant calls from international health organizations and negative daily records. In the western world we have found that it causes death around us but we are not afraid of it.

It does cause terror in underdeveloped countries, to which the first waves did not reach but are now verifying in all its harshness the lethality of the virus. Brazil and India, due to their mammoth condition, attract all eyes, but there are many Third World territories on the list of the most affected. Asia and, above all, Latin America stand out for the negative data. Africa, implausibly, is still relatively elusive of massive bombardments of the pathogen. How long will it remain on the sidelines?

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, has warned that the uncontrolled situation in India and Brazil “could soon occur elsewhere” if measures to prevent contagion are not followed and unless “public health precautions” are taken .

It underlines the advance of the coronavirus in Latin America, where many countries are approaching maximum levels of daily cases, while vaccines have not just arrived. That is why Ghebreyesus called on Monday to the richest countries, gathered in the G-7, to guarantee equitable access to treatments and to lead global efforts to immunize as much of the planet’s population as possible.

Something to scare: in the last two weeks, more infections have been reported around the world than during the first six months of the pandemic. Another no less alarming. On the list of countries best prepared to fight the pandemic, according to Bloomberg, Brazil occupies the red lantern. Chile ranked 36, followed by Peru (47), Mexico (48), Colombia (50) and Argentina (51).

India: Fight COVID-19 without oxygen, medicine or beds



The second great Asian giant surpassed 20 million cases on Tuesday – 2.5 million infected in the last seven days – and its health situation is increasingly suffocating its health system, without oxygen, medicine or beds. Every day more than 400,000 infections are reported and they already exceed 4,000 deaths per day.

This dramatic situation can be attributed to the religious and political meetings, and to the inaction of the government of the nationalist Narendra Modi. The efforts of the international community in recent days to support the fight against the virus have not yet borne fruit.

In addition, it is the country that manufactures the most vaccines because large pharmaceutical companies work with a gigantic laboratory located in its territory, but its population is banned from accessing them.

Brazil: Bolsonaro, the biggest suspect in the humanitarian disaster



The largest country in the southern half of the American continent, the most affected, joins to its precarious health performance a long delay in the delivery of vaccines – which has forced the interruption of the application of the second dose – and a significant impact of the new ones. variants.

The management of the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, who minimized the danger and opposed confinements and social distancing measures, are pointed out as causes of this humanitarian disaster. The opposition even speaks of genocide.

Brazil has accumulated almost 15 million confirmed positives since the pandemic broke out, which has left more than 400,000 fatalities, while as many citizens have managed to overcome the disease.

Mexico: Contagion among the youngest population worries



The US state headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador faces a very fragile situation, with more than 200,000 deaths and 2.5 million cases.

The increase in incidence, like its neighbors in the south of the continent, is already worrying even in younger age groups because the shortage of vaccines forces to prioritize the elderly. But the last few hours have been positive as hospital occupancy with covid fell to 20%.

The positive aspect is in the vaccination campaign. Mexico ranks twelfth worldwide in the number of absolute doses delivered. His goal is that 50 million citizens have received at least a single dose in June or July, but it will depend on the availability of the vials.

Colombia: The pandemic generates new outbreaks of poverty



Infections could soon reach the record levels of January, and ICUs and hospitals are reaching the limit in cities such as Bogotá or Medellín, describe from the American branch of the WHO. The outlook is worrying given the challenge of obtaining more vaccines in a context of enormous economic crisis and stress on the health system.

The pandemic has generated a new outbreak of poverty in the country. Last year it already affected 42.5% of the population, seven points more than in 2019.

Andean countries: Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia experience a dramatic increase



Peru – at great risk for its inhabitants from the covid, according to Bloomberg -, Ecuador – which has been forced to ban the export of medical oxygen after detecting more than 53,000 new cases in April – and Bolivia are in new transmission peaks, with “a dramatic increase in infections and their health services are saturated”, as announced by the director of Sanitary Emergencies of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Ciro Ugarte.

Southern Cone: Victims of the Brazilian variant of the Amazon



Argentina and Uruguay have been hit by a contagious variant and under suspicion of being the most severe that arose in the Amazon, it spread throughout Brazil and led many countries to close their borders with the South American giant. Without success, as has been shown. Added to this is the relaxation of prevention measures in recent months, with the coincidence of holiday periods such as Christmas, Carnival and Easter.

The Government of Buenos Aires has raised $ 2 billion thanks to an exceptional solidarity tax applied to large fortunes to fight the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Uruguay, after having been an example for America and the world, is now suffering a wave of infections that has put the country on the brink of health collapse and the Government of Luis Lacalle at the center of all criticism.

Caribbean: Guiana’s high peaks are worrying



In a geographical area that until now had gone almost unnoticed by the virus of Chinese origin, now Guyana is the country that is experiencing the worst, with alarming peaks for its relatively low population.

However, everything indicates that in the region the number of diagnosed cases –as in the case of Cuba or Haiti– only reflects a part of infections, the less serious or asymptomatic cases remain undetected.

Asia: Tokyo Games can be held without spectators



More than 350,000 deaths and more than 27 million infected portray a situation of alarm in the Asian continent. The Indian wave makes Asia the territory that registers the most new daily cases (392,267) and where the pandemic accelerates the most –28% of the new infections detected in these last seven days in relation to the previous week–.

The concern in the region is such that Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has admitted that the big sporting event, scheduled in July, runs the risk of being held without spectators.

The example to follow is Singapore, the safest country during the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg study, thanks to a combination of strict measures to curb the spread and the launch of an effective vaccination campaign.

Africa: Only one in a hundred people has been vaccinated



In sub-Saharan Africa less than one in a hundred people has been vaccinated and the black continent that until now had been quite oblivious to the evils of the coronavirus is also beginning to know its harshness. It adds more than 120,000 deaths and 4.5 million infections. Everyone dreads the day when the pandemic sets its sights on the region.

Europe: The main countries consider progressive easing



The Old Continent has already exceeded fifty million cases and one million deaths, but the situation seems under control and several countries plan to face a progressive easing of restrictions by the imminent summer. However, despite the euphoria generated by a minimal return to normality, the WHO issued a warning about the temptation to lower our guard

Other states continue to be hit hard. Hungary has the highest mortality rate, with 289 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants; followed by the Czech Republic (275), Bosnia (261), Montenegro (240) and North Macedonia (238). However, in relation to their population, the worst hit countries are Montenegro (15,457 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), the Czech Republic (15,207) and Slovenia (11,513).

Considering factors such as death rate, Covid-19 screening tests, access to vaccines, and freedom of movement with the least social and economic disruption, Poland is one of the worst countries to be in during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.