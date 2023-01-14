It produces a slight sensation of vertigo entering one of the cathedrals of electronic commerce. Seen from the outside, they are nothing special: they are huge hangars with sober shapes, often located on the outskirts of large cities, with an army of trucks at the door. Inside, under the artificial light, you can hear the hum and click and watch the dizzying dance of hundreds of packages being guided back and forth by operators, robots, mechanical bulls, and delivery belts, from the rows of shelves to the other. end up in one of those trucks parked at the entrance, in whose belly they will travel to the next delivery point to finally be driven on a motorcycle by a delivery man and end up in the hands —or, failing that, the doormat— of whoever traced a few days ago just a couple of orders on the mobile phone, activating the monstrous process.

The dance of boxes in the guts of this ship of the Chinese logistics giant JD.com on the outskirts of Beijing is hypnotic. It is Tuesday of this week and the government of the country has organized the visit as part of a propaganda effort to show how China is trying to recover from the tsunami of infections that has followed the abrupt lifting of the iron zero covid policy, after almost three years in force. the lives of its citizens. The 180-degree turn has aroused criticism for the lack of health forecast and the World Health Organization has censured the Asian power for underrepresenting the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.

The visit, to which EL PAÍS has been invited, has previously passed through drug factories, whose supply has been under enormous pressure in recent weeks and has been in short supply in hospitals at the worst time.

The impact of going from covid zero to some kind of total covidLeaving massive tests and mega-city lockdowns behind, it has also caught up with e-commerce and has shaken its gears. In Beijing, the wave was felt strongly and infected half the population in the first three weeks of December, according to confidential government estimates revealed by Bloomberg. A multitude of delivery men were infected, many at the same time, leaving numerous shipments on hold. In the streets rested hundreds of boxes stacked in the corners, strange constructions that rose like dreams yet to be fulfilled. One could walk past and try to guess if perhaps there was, say, the Christmas tree that he had ordered. There were also much more serious cases: many covid patients did not receive the drugs they had ordered online on time and whose demand skyrocketed from one day to the next.

A corner of Beijing shows the accumulation of unsent packages during the wave of infections that the city suffered on December 14. William April

In December, JD.com was forced to bring in 1,000 couriers from other provinces to meet the demand, said Wang Yuchan, an employee in the company’s International Public Relations department. Wang acts as a guide through the corridors and platforms of this ship that distributes to Beijing and other parts of the provinces of Hebei and Inner Mongolia. Despite the shortage of workers, she adds, they were able to deliver all the packages, although “maybe a little slower than normal times,” she concedes Wang.

Throughout the tour, the guide gives many figures: it highlights that they have 580 million users, that 90% of their shipments, under normal conditions, reach their destination within 24 hours and that in this highly robotic plant, they can handle a volume of up to 800,000 daily orders. A colleague spreads out some pages with numerous statistics. But the size of the impact during the exit wave is not clear.

—How many people from the company were infected?

Sorry, I don’t have that information.

JD.com, which is among the country’s top e-commerce companies along with Alibaba and Pinduoduo, has some 200,000 delivery people. Throughout China, platform couriers number in the millions. Often these are migrant workers from rural areas, with low wages and intensive hours, and on whom much of the industry’s meteoric development is based.

In the Asian giant there is a real fever for this type of consumption. Ordering items at home is an art that must be mastered as one settles in the country, and without which it is difficult to survive. The streets are lined with hundreds of delivery men moving at full speed juggling the load, one often comes across them on the bike lanes, on the stairs, on the landings; it is convenient to know that on the road they tend to understand that they have priority. Everything can be asked for and, in fact, is asked for: breakfast, lunch, coffee after eating, the daily purchase of fruit and vegetables, furniture, water, clothes, toilet paper, the broken needle in the old record player, ice cubes, some folding chairs to seat the dinner guests. So when it collapses it affects the entire system.

Online commerce accounts for 45.3% of total retail purchases in China and moves 2,870 billion dollars (about 2,648 billion euros), according to the Insider Intelligence consultancy. But the aforementioned consultant believes that 2022 will have been the year with the lowest growth in the sector since they began to carry out the study, in 2008: 9.1%. “In any case, the total new spending will be huge.”

Covid has brought numerous disruptions, especially this year. In Shanghai, whose 25 million citizens suffered a confinement of more than two months in the spring, the sector ran aground and there were moments of panic when the inhabitants, locked up at home, could not buy even a few vegetables.

But the coronavirus has also played a catalytic role. “The covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated e-commerce activities in China,” said Ravi Sharma, an analyst at GlobalData, in an article last summer. “Wary consumers are increasingly turning to the online channel for their purchases in order to avoid exposure to disease vectors, a trend that continues beyond the pandemic.” Wang, the JD.com guide, also sees it that way: “The covid has implied a change in society and has helped to transform the scenario,” she concludes. “We see more young people and also more older people shopping online.”

