The fear of the contagion of the coronavirus has triggered the vote by mail in the Catalan elections of 14-F, wrapped in uncertainty from the first day due to the postponement that the Government and the parties tried and that justice finally rejected. Correos revealed yesterday, hours before the end of the term, that it had received a total of 270,392 applications to vote by post. The figure is more than three times higher than that registered in the 2017 elections – then they were 78,872. With the municipal confinement in force in Catalonia – as of Monday it will be regional -, the volume of votes reflects the fear of many citizens to approach the polling stations, not only to vote but to act as polling station members. The Electoral Board of Barcelona resolved yesterday that, if necessary, the substitutes of already constituted tables will be reassigned to other schools.

The figures are eloquent and reveal the enormous suspicion that the celebration of 14-F has aroused in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic. More than 21,180 of the 82,251 members selected by lottery to be at the 9,117 tables —that is, 25% – have presented allegations to the Zone Boards to be exempted from this responsibility. These bodies have until next Thursday to reply to the briefs, which in many cases adduce health reasons and which almost put the good progress of the elections in check. The degree of underground protest, with a thousand and one arguments, is so high that the Electoral Board of Barcelona has issued instructions to try to solve the problem. The figures are provisional but at the moment 16,027 complaints have been registered in Barcelona; 2,490 in Tarragona; 1,386 in Girona and 1,277 in Lleida.

The Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG) establishes that the vacancies of the polling stations must be filled with the first people who go to the colleges to vote. The problem is that the 14-F operation distributes voters by age group and advises that older people be the first to vote, to avoid risks. Therefore, if the basic criteria of the law were followed, especially vulnerable people would end up joining the tables, who would be exposed to a hypothetical contagion, precisely what they are trying to avoid.

Each table is assigned three holders and six substitutes. The formula chosen, if there is the case of absences on 14-F, is to reassign the substitutes of the tables already constituted to schools in the same municipality that still do not compose. The Provincial Board assumes that the constitution of the tables is “one of the potential critical moments”, and hopes to neutralize it with the alternates. “It is not a receipt [recurrir al primer elector] because “the influx of elderly voters is expected.”

The constitution of the tables is the great headache of the 14-F and the thermometer that shows the fear of the pandemic. The Health department reported 2,984 new cases and 96 deaths from coronavirus yesterday. There are a total of 718 in the ICU, far exceeding the limit which threatens to produce a hospital collapse. There are citizens who consider it incongruous to suffer infinite restrictions —for example, not being able to go out to dinner or go to a large bookstore— but that there are no problems to be part of a table. Failure to appear in school is punishable by a fine or a sentence of three months to one year in jail.

The Generalitat, which tried to exempt people over 60 years of age for tables, insists that the protocol will guarantee the security of the entire process. But the point is that it is one thing to come for a while to vote and quite another to spend all day in a school. Santiago García, the judge who presides over the Barcelona Zone Electoral Board, admitted to this newspaper that only at 9:00 am on February 14 will they know if the elections are viable. Now, in the courts, with the support of forensics, they are studying the thousands of allegations. The Government does not doubt that the electoral boards will answer them all. 8,000 citizens have appealed in Barcelona city. In Terrassa (Barcelona) 1,100 of a total of 2,000 have been registered.

The electoral operation is underway – it has the endorsement of the Parliament groups, which worked on the development of the protocols – and it foresees that between Tuesday and Friday of next week all those summoned will undergo antigen tests, to locate possible positives. The Department of Health of the Catalan Government assumes that the measure will further strain primary care but has opted for it to increase security measures. Yesterday a mock voting was held in Sant Julià de Ramis (Girona).

Candidates prefer to take their photo No candidate to preside over the Government has requested the vote by mail, despite the campaign of the parties to promote it. Everyone agrees that voting in person transmits confidence about the health security of schools. It is also a safe photo. Toni Aira, professor of political communication at UPF Barcelona School of Management, maintains: “The vote in significant layers of society is decided in the last 48 hours. Appearing there is very important ”.

On voting day, all staff will have EPIS protective equipment, which they will use in the last hour of the day, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., when it is expected that people infected with COVID or their close contacts can go to vote (although it is a recommended, not mandatory schedule). Sources from the Government and the Electoral Board admit that if a person is infected, they can file a lawsuit against the Administration that has strict responsibility.

The Generalitat trusts that the electoral day will be able to develop normally, although it warns that the vote count may be delayed by the use of gloves and the distance between people at the tables. Another thing will be if, in the end, a significant enough number of tables cannot be constituted to alter the vote. In that case, the Executive will not disclose the result and will wait for the vote to take place 48 hours later in the affected schools. Voting by mail will not complicate the count, because each vote will be added to the ballot box assigned to it. Those 270,392 votes will be distributed, therefore, by the more than 9,000 polling stations.