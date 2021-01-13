Is the celebration of the Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia viable on February 12 and 13? The organization of the test, given the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, is studying during these days the possibility of requesting the International Cycling Union (UCI) to postpone the race. Right now it is in the management phase for approval by the competent authorities.

Francisco Guzmán, director of the cycling round, is maintaining contacts with the General Directorate of Sports and the sponsors to, according to a spokesman for the organization, “decide this week if they choose to request the postponement of the Tour, not the suspension, according to what all the sectors involved transmit.

Everything seems to indicate that the Murcian cycling event will not be able to take place on the dates originally planned. It would not be the first test to request other dates. Last Saturday, the organization of the Challenge de Mallorca, the first European test of 2021, which was scheduled from 28 to 31 this month, announced the postponement of the test due to the increase in cases in the Balearic Islands and requested the permits to be able to compete in may.

Sixteen of the nineteen World Tour teams have already confirmed their presence in the Murcian round



The Vuelta a Murcia has defined the stages and a large number of teams have requested to start. Of these, 16 of the 19 teams that make up the highest category, the Word Tour, including UAE Team Emirates of the last Tour de France winner, Tadej Pogaçar; the Deceuninck-Quick Step, by world champion Julian Alaphilippe and one of the sensations of last season, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel; Chris Froome’s Israel Startup Nation, Astana with Luis León, German Bora, Cofidis with Rubén Fernández or Alejandro Valverde’s Movistar.