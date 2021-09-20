With the coronavirus as a background, the 76th United Nations General Assembly gathered this partially virtual Monday with the aim of facing two important parallel challenges: ending the pandemic and redefining the coming global economy to make it healthier for the planet. Within the UN, the current moment is seen as a possible turning point to ensure the human, economic and environmental health of future generations and leave behind, or combat, in the worst case, the old patterns that destroy the nature and promote social division.

Secretary General António Guterres, about to embark on a second five-year term, emphasized at the inauguration the need to make global decisions now to ensure an inclusive, sustainable and resilient pandemic recovery that guides the world towards a transition to a more balanced era.

But the burning issue looming over the organization is international tension over the new Asian rearmament to curb aggressive Chinese military expansion in the southeast of the continent. Members will also discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the chaotic Western withdrawal, tensions with Iran and North Korea, and the growing rivalry between the US and China.

TENSE NEGATIONIST Bolsonaro banned from New York restaurants.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was forced to dine on Sunday a piece of pizza standing on a street in New York, because, by refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, he lacks the sanitary pass required to enter restaurants and other public places from the city. “Luxury dinner in New York” with several members of the delegation, joked on Twitter the minister of the Presidential Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos. Bolsonaro, 66, participates today in the United Nations General Assembly.

Guterres also warned of a possible new cold war and called on Beijing and Washington to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before the tension spreads to third countries. He emphasized the need for a cooperative effort on climate and trade relations, despite deep political fissures on human rights, the economy, cybersecurity and sovereignty in the South China Sea.

But the hot topic absent from the show will be the European tension that has been created by the Aukus defense agreement between the United States, Britain and Australia. Harsh recriminations from China and France are to be expected for the pact to provide Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines to patrol the Pacific.

Aukus, which resulted in the cancellation of the $ 90 billion Franco-Australian submarine deal, unleashed the fury of Paris last week, which was expressed in the call for consultations from the ambassadors of Washington and Canberra, although it omitted the British ambassador. An irate Enmanuel Macron even accused Lodres of being a “vassal” and a “spare wheel” of the Americans.

The new Aukus agreement has also upset NATO’s European defense partners, who have felt scorned by the Joe Biden government. The German ambassador in London pointed out that maintaining the defense unit will take a great effort in light of the new tensions generated.

A conflict is also anticipated for at least two seats in the General Assembly, those corresponding to Myanmar and Afghanistan, countries in which anti-democratic regimes have recently been established and whose diplomatic representatives at the UN correspond to previous governments.

Kabul’s permanent representative to the UN, Ghulam M. Isaczai, is in a kind of diplomatic limbo, although he has continued to advocate for Afghanistan in meetings with foreign envoys. Isaczai has even asked the Security Council to pressure the Taliban to form a more democratic Executive.

The future of democracy under the Taliban, and in particular the rights of women and girls, will be recurring themes during the week of high-level meetings. The Security Council voted unanimously on Friday to extend its assistance mission for six months.