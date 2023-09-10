Covid, the virus stalwarts are still focusing on media terrorism. Comment

We had just gotten rid of them and here they are again Covid – Star that is, the “virus soloists”, those who – among other things – didn’t get one right. Masks yes – masks no, vaccine yes, Vaccine no, pandemic yes, pandemic no and so on. Do you remember when the “infector rumor” initially spread that the virus was transported by the wind, like in the horror film with Vincent Price, “The Last Man on Earth”? The film is from 1964 but accurately describes what would happen with a future pandemic.

One was enough increase in the number of infections to start the same old TV story again. And to think that when Covid was dry they tried to scare us with other similar diseases, for example the mysterious “monkeypox”, but it went badly. But the point is not the scientific information that there must be and indeed it is welcome (if it is of quality), but it is the continuous abuse of the video by various social categories and the virus is in the lead.

