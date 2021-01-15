Brazil’s metropolis of Manaus is facing a disaster. About a week before the start of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, the number of severe Covid-19 courses has soared that there are no more hospital beds for Covid-19 patients.

Worse still, the oxygen ran out. Dozens of people are reported to suffocate from hospitals. In some Covid 19 wards, all patients are said to have died.

Doctors are now making desperate appeals to the government to send more oxygen cylinders to Manaus. There, the daily oxygen consumption exceeds the production capacity of the most important local manufacturer. Shipping the cylinders from other regions to Manaus, located in the jungle, is expensive. The Amazonas government suspects producers are neglecting the city.

A doctor described feeling powerless on Twitter. “You have to watch your patients die. You can only give them morphine to make them suffer less. It’s like a war and you have no weapons. “

Because the admission capacities in the hospitals in Manaus are exhausted, more and more people are now dying at home. Since the beginning of the year, the number of Covid-19 deaths in Manaus has risen by 90 percent, with 144 victims buried on Sunday alone. To cope with the large number of corpses, the cemeteries have set up cooling chambers.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Bolsonaro remains inactive

Manaus, which has more than two million inhabitants and is a booming industrial city, is experiencing a return to the dire conditions that prevailed at the beginning of the pandemic. In the spring, Manaus was one of the cities in the world hardest hit by Covid-19. Images of mass graves being filled in by excavators spread around the globe.

In response to the catastrophic situation, the governor of Amazonas has now imposed a curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the state. The Brazilian government under President Jair Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is characterized by inaction and harmful behavior.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

The Ministry of Health under General Eduardo Pazuello has seriously instructed the hospitals in Manaus to give patients hydroxychloroquine. Studies have shown that the antimalarial agent has no effectiveness against corona.

But not only Manaus has recently seen a drastic increase in corona infections, but Brazil as a whole. The number of Covid-19 deaths is currently more than 1000 people per day. It is back as high as it was last in August. Almost 210,000 Brazilians have died of Covid-19 so far.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

The expected start of the vaccination campaign in the next few days gives many people hope. Two substances are to be injected: the coronavac vaccination from the Chinese company Sinovac. nd the Oxford vaccination of the British-Swedish company Astra-Zeneca. The approval application for the Russian Sputnik-V vaccination is due to be submitted this month.

“If you become a caiman, that’s your problem.”

The conditions for a comprehensive vaccination in Brazil are actually good. The SUS public health system has a ramified and proven infrastructure. But there is a problem, and it is also called here: Jair Bolsonaro. Again and again, the president sows doubts about the vaccines: “We do not take any responsibility,” he said. “If you become a caiman, that’s your problem.”

There will be no compulsory vaccination with him. In Brazil, with its low level of education, such statements are fatal because many people believe that they do not need to be vaccinated. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch therefore accuses Bolsonaro of “sabotage” in the fight against the pandemic. Brazil’s opposition calls Bolsonaro “genocida” – genocide.