From one week to the next, football has appeared in the spring of 2020, the first months of the pandemic. The wave of contagions that Spain suffers has hit Real Madrid fully with seven positives in the last two days and, fearing that this situation will become general in a once again complicated global context, LaLiga is studying to recover some measures of force that it imposed on the return from the competition a year and a half ago, after the first confinement.

For example, the obligation to test before each day, something that is now up to each entity (although most do), and travel in bubble mode. In other tournaments, the crisis is already a fact: the Premier has postponed five games this week, and in Germany and Austria some games are held behind closed doors.

In Spain, the alarms have gone off in Valdebebas. Real Madrid reported five cases yesterday (Bale, Rodrygo, Asensio, Lunin and the coach’s assistant and son, Davide Ancelotti) who joined the two acquaintances this Wednesday (Modric and Marcelo). In total, six players and a technical assistant who will not be available this Sunday against Cádiz at the Bernabéu (21.00) or next Wednesday at San Mamés.

According to the protocol of the Community of Madrid, those infected must remain isolated in their homes for at least 10 days from this Tuesday, which was when they noticed the first symptoms, and they will not play until 2022 (the first meeting of the whites after Christmas It is day 2 in Getafe). In the coming days, the tests will be constant to see if the outbreak spreads.

The resurgence of the pandemic has altered the state of happiness that was lived in Valdebebas, with the first outstanding leading team of Primera after 10 consecutive victories. However, the two positives in the basketball team last Tuesday (Pablo Laso and Thomas Heurtel) before facing Alba Berlin triggered the alerts, confirmed in the following days with these six positives in the first soccer team plus that of the assistant. and son of Ancelotti. At the moment, in the basketball team, which played this Thursday in Milan against Olimpia, there have been no more infections. Neither in the first women’s team, which this Thursday lived hours of intrigue before taking on Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv in the Champions League, were they positive after two players from the lower categories were infected.

According to club sources, in the Ciudad Deportiva there is only one common space between football and basketball, the dining room, although they never use it at the same time. “The measures”, they assure, “are extraordinary since the beginning of the pandemic. The first team area is closed to all outsiders ”.

Postponement criteria

According to LaLiga protocol, prepared for the previous season and in force in this one, as long as a team has 13 players, five of them from the first team, and at least one goalkeeper, it will be in a position to play a game. Right now, Real Madrid has six infected players (Marcelo, Modric, Bale, Rodrygo, Asensio and Lunin). In addition, Carvajal is doubtful and Ceballos has been ruled out, both due to physical problems unrelated to the coronavirus. With this number of casualties, the duel with Cádiz would be held without problems.

The rules developed by the employers also establish that, in First, a team can only suspend a match due to covid until day 30 (two in Second until date 34 of the championship). If he must do it more times or beyond these times on the schedule, the match will be considered lost 3-0.

Since the pandemic broke out, the current merengue dressing room has seen the positives of 17 players; one of them (Lunin) on two occasions, and the assistant Davide Ancelotti. In total, the contagions of Mariano, Kroos, Militão, Casemiro, Hazard, Jovic, Nacho, Valverde, Benzema, Alaba, Vallejo, Marcelo, Modric, Bale, Rodrygo, Asensio and the Ukrainian goalkeeper have been reported. Last season Zidane, Varane and Ramos also passed it. Madrid did not detail whether the seven affected now had received the complete vaccination schedule as it was a private information of each person.

The white club is the most affected, at the moment, in Spain by the new peak of covid cases. In European football, however, its effects had already been felt. In the Premier, five games have been suspended in the last week. The latest, Manchester United-Brighton & Hove Albion scheduled for tomorrow due to an outbreak in the red devils, which joins Brighton-Tottenham, Brentford-United, Burnley-Watford and Leicester-Tottenham.

And in the German region of Bavaria, the restrictions already returned at the beginning of December, as could be seen in the Bayern-Barcelona Champions League a week ago. The match was played in Munich behind closed doors. Very close to there, the Salzburg-Seville, in Austria, also of the Champions League, was also held without an audience.

