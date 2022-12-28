Covid, mandatory swab for those arriving from China

The Covid nightmare returns: the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in fact, has decided to make the antigenic swab mandatory for all travelers from China.

“I have ordered, by ordinance, mandatory Covdi19 antigenic swabs, and related sequencing of the virus, for all passengers from China and in transit through Italy” wrote the minister.

“The measure is essential to ensure the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population. I will report to him in more detail during the Council of Ministers convened today ”.

What worries Italy, and others, is the explosion of Covid in China mainly due to the government’s abandonment of the zero-Coronavirus strategy.

The uncontrolled circulation of the virus, however, could favor the birth and subsequent circulation of new variants, potentially more lethal than the one currently circulating, which is why the swabs are used not only to monitor any infected, but also to identify any new variants .

The swab measure for passengers from China had already been introduced by Malpensa airport on December 26th.

“On the first flight – explained the councilor of the Lombardy Region for Welfare Guido Bertolaso ​​– out of 92 passengers there are 35 (38%) positive. In the second, out of 120 passengers 62 (52%) are positive”.

Now “we have activated the sequencing procedure – concluded Bertolaso ​​- tomorrow morning we will have the first results”.

“From Saturday 24 December to today, the Minister has closely followed the outcome of the swabs carried out on passengers arriving at Malpensa from China and has recommended the sequencing of all the variants that may emerge from the swabs. Surveillance and prevention, through sequencing, are essential to promptly identify any new variants that may cause concern and which, at the moment, are not in circulation in Italy”.

“Minister Schillaci has also been in contact for days with the competent authorities of the other EU states to define shared strategies. He will report on the subject this afternoon to the Council of Ministers” reads a note.