The pandemic made the Puig group one more of its victims in the 2020 financial year. The collapse of tourism and the stoppage of social interaction led the perfume and fashion conglomerate to losses of 70 million euros, the first in its history recent. “To our knowledge, it is the worst year in our history,” its president and CEO, Marc Puig, explained this Wednesday. This negative result responds to a drop in sales of 24%, to 1,537 million euros, which could have been higher had it not been for the purchase in June of the British company Charlotte Tilbury, the most ambitious that the group has made in its history, with an investment that could be around 900 million euros.

Puig has explained the blow by a reduction in the sales of perfumery and fashion. Despite the impact, the group foresees a rapid recovery, which could be faster than the forecasts of the consensus of organisms mark for the global economy. The company maintains the strategic lines of its 2021-23 plan: reach 3,250 million euros at the end of the period and climb to 4,000 million two years later, so that it can gain scale against its rivals at the top of fashion: L’Oreal, Coty, LVMH and Channel.

Puig has reasoned this optimism because of his confidence that the global economy will take a rapid speed of recovery and a distinctive factor of the sector in which the family capital conglomerate operates. But also because they consider that now, with the new structure released on January 1, they have the wickedness to succeed in those positions that they consider essential to grow above the sector: China and sales on-line.

The Asian market should go from a current share of the group’s sales of 13% to 16% in 2023, to jump to 25% in 2025. This growth should come hand in hand with a greater role for makeup firms, since the Asian market is a lower consumer of perfumes. Sales through digital channels should jump from the current 13% to 25% in 2023 and 30% in 2025. The acquisition of Charlotte Tilbury, which has revolutionized the makeup sales channels, should play a role essential in this transformation, said the company’s chief executive.

Content optimism

Despite the anticipated rapid improvement in turnover, optimism regarding earnings recovery is not similar. In that case, the group expects to recover the previous novices (226 million euros in 2019) “in two or three years”, although it could see black numbers again in the company’s profit account and this year.

At the beginning of this year, the group launched a new corporate structure, adding under the same similar umbrella a group of investees that until then had been in the orbit of family holdings but not consolidated into the same balance sheet. Now Puig has three differentiated divisions, but they share a strategy: fashion, in which brands such as Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier and Penhaligon’s are embedded; Charlotte Tilbury, digital native cosmetics and makeup brand; and the division specialized in dermatology, with the Uriage and Apivita brands as references, in addition to Isdin, although sales of this company are not counted because Puig does not have the majority of the capital.

As a result of this new structure, a new board of directors was set up, in which seven independent directors have a majority compared to the five representatives of the four family branches of Puig. Marc and Marian Puig Guasch, sons of the recently deceased Mariano Puig, reserve two seats on the council.