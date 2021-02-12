The Covid-19 Economic Committee analyzed this Friday the evolution of the impact of the coronavirus, In the new call that brings together the most relevant sector associations of the business fabric of the Region of Murcia, sources from the Community reported in a press release.

The Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Ana Martinez Vidal, who chaired the meeting, highlighted that the indicators provided by the Development Institute (Info) point to a recovery in the regional economy throughout 2021 and 2022. “Our goal is for all economic indicators to improve in 2021 and 2022 to reach similar levels prior to the pandemic, see the growth of companies, employment and the wealth of our Region, “he said in this regard.

Martínez Vidal pointed out that the objective of this committee is “to make sanitary restrictions compatible with the maintenance of economic activity”. “We cannot add to the problem of the pandemic an economic collapse with very serious social consequences. We are going to study how to make economic activity as easy as possible, to what extent restrictions can be relaxed, as has happened this week with the opening of the terraces, and apply experiences that are proving effective in other territories, “he added.

In the event, held in a mixed format, in person and online, about 30 sector representatives of the regional business community, such as canned goods, wine, footwear or plastic; as well as the Chambers of Commerce of the Region; of the Regional Confederation of Murcia Business Organization (Croem); of the Ministry of Health, Agriculture and other entities and associations involved in international trade, in addition to the Port Authority and the Institute of Foreign Trade (ICEX).

“The best rescue plan is to facilitate the conditions for companies to continue operating, so that people can work and not paralyze the economy due to the restrictions derived from the health situation without taking into account the particularities of each activity,” stressed the owner of the company.

Economic forecast



Among the data presented at the Covid-19 Economic Committee, he highlighted that the Region leads, once again, the growth in the number of companies in Spain. According to the INE, 1,996 commercial companies were created from January to November 2020 in the Region of Murcia. This is an average of 5.8 companies per day, compared to 4 for the national average. In addition, the indicators indicate a “hopeful horizon” for 2021, in which the figure of 2,600 new companies and another 2,800 would be added in 2022.

The number of self-employed also increased, going from 99,711 in January 2020 to 101,542 in the same month this year, with a annual growth rate in the Region of 1.3 percent, compared to the 0.1 drop for the whole of Spain. Looking to 2021, regional GDP growth could be in a wide range that would go from 1 percent to values ​​close to 7 percent, depending on different scenarios. The Region could achieve a growth of 5.7 percent of GDP this year, and up to 6.8 next year.

Regarding the forecast for the evolution of exports, it is “positive”, said Martínez Vidal. In 2021 the Region of Murcia could increase its sales abroad up to 10,500 million euros, surpassing the values ​​of 2020, and reaching a record figure in 2022, with 11,900 million euros. “These data stimulate us to continue working and approving new aid for those who need it most, especially for sectors such as the hotel and trade sector, which are having a particularly bad time,” said the minister.