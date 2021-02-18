A cashier attends to a client in a supermarket in Alcorcón last December. Víctor Sainz / EL PAÍS

CSIF and UGT have published reports on Thursday that reveal that the crisis triggered by the coronavirus is widening the gender pay gap in the labor market. The figures compiled by the trade union centrals show how women occupy a disadvantageous scenario both in terms of salary payments and in terms of the working conditions they have in their jobs. A balance of damage that the unions denounce has been magnified with the appearance of covid-19, and that has retraced some comparative indexes almost a decade back in time.

Using the latest statistical remittances from public administrations, CSIF has denounced that the wage gap between men and women is currently 23%, a figure that dates back to 2013 records. From this union they have raised the data provided by the Tax Agency for 2019 (22%), where it is estimated that while the average annual salary of men in that year was 22,875 euros, that of women remained at 17,927 euros (-4,948). That difference of 22% has been, however, the figure that has remained present in the last six years.

“We want to send a message to the government parties: enough discussions, we need a political and social pact, which is what society needs to end the wage gap. Equality policies should not be used as a bargaining chip, ”proclaimed Eva Fernández, CSIF Equality Secretary. “What they promised is not being fulfilled, and what we hoped would be progressing, having a ministry dedicated to it, is not being made on an equal footing,” he added.

This union has also referred to the latest work carried out by the International Labor Organization (ILO) in which it warned in its World Salary Report 2020-2021 that in Spain women’s wages have been reduced by 14, 9%, compared to 11.3 for men during the second half of 2020, taking into account the loss of employment and the decrease in the number of hours worked.

Taking as a reference the latest results of the Active Population Survey (EPA), Fernández has also denounced the increase in the volume of women compared to men who have accessed a temporary contract in 2020 compared to the 2019 numbers: 2,081 .700 to 1,919,000 (+162,700); compared to 2,185,100 men and 2,212,800 women a year earlier (+27,700). CSIF has also shown that during the last year – also according to the EPA – three times more women than men had a part-time job: 2,081,700 compared to 717,400.

New regulation

UGT, for its part, has used the official data disaggregated by sex published by the INE as the Rosetta stone to establish its calculations, and whose last update dates back to 2018. According to these records, the wage gap in that year was 21.41 %, and in terms of salary differences, women received 5,726 euros less than men. “Companies are saving 44,000 million euros in salaries, which in 2018 represented 3.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” said Cristina Antoñanzas, Deputy Secretary General of the UGT. In the same way, it has also criticized – always based on these 2018 data – that it was mostly women who received the minimum interprofessional wage (69%), then regulated at 735.9 euros.

“Companies must comply with the law, the statute of workers, and thus we would reduce the gaps,” claimed Antoñanzas, who recalled that the next April 14 will come into force Royal Decree 902/2020, of October 13, which establishes equal pay between women and men, “and which is mandatory for all companies, regardless of the number of workers they have.” It establishes an obligation of transparency on the part of the companies, as well as the establishment of equal remuneration for work of equal value without gender discrimination, and a correct evaluation of the jobs must be carried out. “It is the way for us to see what the companies are doing and put a brake on it,” stressed the UGT representative.

Next Monday, February 22, the International Day for Equal Pay between Women and Men is celebrated, in which the different union organizations will demand equalization in terms of workers’ compensation regardless of their gender. A reality that in view of the latest data provided by both the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the Tax Agency, and the Ministry of Social Security, is still not present.