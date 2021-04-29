The news that the Government resumed the frozen talks with Pfizer gives the dimension of the lack of vaccines to face the second wave in progress. Adding to the delays in the provision of both Sputnik V and AstraZeneca a new supply complication, which literally comes from the other side of the world: the Indian crisis, which delayed the delivery of pending doses of the Covishield vaccine.

India these days became the epicenter of the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases and 2,800 deaths a day, in a string of records for all indicators. This week, the country exceeded 17 million infections and 200,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The images of mass cremations due to the lack of graves and graves move the world.

The causes of this second sweeping wave can be found in the non-compliance with preventive measures but also in a local variant with a double mutation, which made the Argentine government discourage travel to that country. And there is another piece of information: the low percentage of the vaccinated Indian population, 10%.

A mass cremation in New Delhi this week. Reuters photo

Analyzing the global vaccination statistics, this would not be striking if it weren’t for one key element: India is one of the world’s leading producers of vaccines. In fact, there is the Serum Institute, the world’s largest factory, which supplies vaccines of all kinds throughout the world, and which began production at AstraZeneca / Oxford months before its approval.

In view of this critical scenario, the authorities of the Asian country they limited the exports of their vaccines to supply local demand first. This change set off alarms around the world, including Argentina.

Indian Doses

Argentina has so far received a marginal percentage from India of the 8,750,408 million vaccines that were distributed in the country. There were 580,000 doses of the Covishield brand, the AstraZeneca formulation produced by the Serum Institute. AstraZeneca shipments delivered through COVAX, the fund promoted by the World Health Organization, came from a pharmaceutical plant in South Korea.

The arrival of the Covishield doses to Ezeiza, on February 17. AFP photo

Those first Covishield vaccines were used to vaccinate the first older adults as of February 22. A month later, on March 26, the Federal Health Council decided to defer the application of the second dose from week 12, a strategy that in the case of AstraZeneca had already shown greater efficacy in the United Kingdom.

The Argentine Ambassador to India, Hugo Gobbi, gave a complex picture regarding sourcing from India and admitted that “we still cannot be certain” when the second batch of Covishield will arrive, scheduled for the first half of May.

“They are doing constant efforts. The Chancellor has been personally involved to achieve the release of those 580,000 vaccines, ”he said Wednesday in statements to Radio Con Vos.

Gobbi explained that until February India exported 70 million doses. But today an intergovernmental committee decides what can and cannot be exported, and all shipments were stopped by the internal vaccination process. “It is a problem for Argentina and for many countries that planned to source vaccines from India,” admitted the ambassador.

What will happen to those who received the Covishield?

The first vaccinated received the Covishield from April 22. Only in the city of Buenos Aires, for example, were 131,000 older adults who were vaccinated with the Indian drug. From the end of May they should gradually start receiving the second dose, depending on the date they were given the first. But, What if the vaccines don’t come from India by then?

The different vaccines are not interchangeable with each other: whoever received a dose of Sputnik cannot, for example, receive another of Sinopharm. But in this case, the difference between the Covishield brand and the Vaxzevria, the trade name of the AstraZeneca brand, is just that, a business difference.

The Covishield vaccine has the same formulation as that of AstraZeneca. Photo Juan José García

The active substance in AstraZeneca / Oxford is exactly the same beyond the plant where it is produced, be it Serum in India, AstraZeneca in South Korea or the local partner mAbxience in the Buenos Aires town of Garín.

So, if there is no Covishield, the scheme could be completed with AstraZeneca, of which the Argentine government bought 22.4 million directly from the laboratory. However, those vaccines have not yet begun to arrive in the country.

After initial delays, the first 900,000 doses were expected to arrive in the second half of April. That did not happen and this Wednesday the Undersecretary of Health Strategies and head of the Strategic Vaccination Plan against the Coronavirus, Juan Manuel Castelli, said that they expect the first shipments from Mexico to arrive early next month.

Hours later, AstraZeneca released a statement in which it explained the reasons that are delaying deliveries and reaffirmed the commitment to start the supply of 150 million vaccines in Latin America in the first half of 2021.

A regional problem

Argentina also acquired AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX mechanism, promoted by the World Health Organization. So far, it has received 1,944,000 units, arriving from the AZ plant in South Korea.

The vaccines produced by the Serum Institute were distributed through COVAX in three countries in the region: Bolivia, Haiti and Nicaragua. This Wednesday, at the usual press conference of the Pan American Health Organization, its deputy director, Jarbas Barbosa, admitted that “not only these three countries may be affected: all other countries may suffer a significant reduction“And he explained that this will happen because” AstraZeneca vaccines from other producers are going to be shared by everyone. “

Barbosa also assured that the authorities of the WHO and PAHO are “at a high level of negotiations with the Indian Government so that an agreement can be reached” that allows the Serum Institute “to comply with the signed commitments”, but he estimated that ” all the countries of the world they will have fewer vaccines in this month of April and probably May “.

ACE